Khalid Samad Gives Up Bungalow, Penthouse & Car To Marry Second Wife : Just 2 Years As Minister Can Afford A Penthouse & Bungalow That Is Worth Millions ?

Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad has been given permission by the shariah court to take a second wife after agreeing to hand over the bungalow in which he presently resides with his first wife as well as a penthouse in Shah Alam, among others.

His wife, Zaiton Abu Bakar, had filed a defence and counterclaim against Khalid’s application for polygamy at the Shariah High Court early last month.

Her lawyer, Nurfarhana Abd Manaf, told Utusan Malaysia that judge Abdul Halim Abdullah had allowed Khalid’s application yesterday after the former federal territories minister agreed to implement her rights as his first wife.

“Khalid as the plaintiff agreed to transfer to her name the bungalow house in which they currently reside, as well as a penthouse in Shah Alam,” she was reported as saying.

She said Khalid had also agreed to give Zaiton the Proton X70 car presently being used and an additional credit card allowance.

“The agreement also records the alimony to be given to his future wife,” she said.

Nurfarhana said the transfer of assets to Zaiton’s name would be done as soon as the hire purchase and instalment payments are made.

When contacted by Utusan Malaysia, Khalid refused to comment on the court decision, saying it was a personal issue that should not be blown up.

“I am only following the rules,” he was quoted as saying. “My suggestion is, anything that has to do with the law must follow the rules.”