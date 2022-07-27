No Electricity : Part Of KL , Selangor , Pahang, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perak & Penang Hit By Major Blackout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Several parts of the Klang Valley have been hit by a major blackout, with several areas having no electricity.

According to complaints by netizens on social media, they include areas in Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Bangi, Selayang, Cheras, and Bandar Sunway.

The blackout came amid heavy rain.

Reports are also flooding in about blackouts in other areas in Pahang, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, and Penang.

The Kuala Lumpur International Airport and klia2 have also been affected by the blackout, as well as several public hospitals.

Netizens in Kuantan, Seremban, Manjung, Ipoh, Nilai, and Sungai Petani took to Twitter over the power outages in their areas.

Many questioned if the power outage was affecting the entire country, expressing concern over the unusual occurrence.

Twitter user @Justmineen sent a complaint to RapidKL after the train she was on was stuck due to the outage, though the train on the Cheras line was back running after 25 minutes.

FMT has reached out to the authorities for comment.

An aide to energy and natural resources minister Takiyuddin Hassan said they were looking into the matter and will update accordingly.