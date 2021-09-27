Klang Is 3rd Most Dangerous City In Asia : Klang , KL , PJ & JB Ranked Top 6 South-East Asia Crime City 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The result is based on a user-contributed website Numbeo.com, which created a set of crime indices to compare global cities based on relative levels of crime, safety, law and order. It’s important to note that the nature of the survey is mostly perception-based, posing questions such as ‘How worried are you of being mugged or robbed?’, ‘How much is the problem violent crimes?’

All four are said to be infested with risks of falling prey to snatch thieves, scammers, pickpockets, rape, robbery and murder. For instance, the website claims that the Larkin Bus Terminal in JB is ‘infamous for occasional pickpockets’; ‘violent clashes among [Chinese and Indian] gangs being quite frequent’ in Klang; ‘the dense population of PJ… as well as the thriving business community are probably all partly responsible for attracting criminals’; and last but not least, ‘pickpockets and scam artists flood the streets of Kuala Lumpur daily’ and ‘serious crimes involving physical violence, murder, rapes and robberies are commonly reported’.

Kuala Lumpur – Petty and serious crimes by opportunists and criminals who try to “loot a tourist or a local”.

Petaling Jaya – Frequent cases of robberies, thefts, and murders, and violent gang wars.

Klang – A large number of criminal gangs.

Johor Bahru – High number of pickpocketing and car thefts cases.

The site states that Numbeo.com’s multi-factorial analyses take into account the following criteria that focus mainly on the people’s perception on: the level of crime, recent changes in crime levels, safety walking alone, fears of muggings or robberies, vehicular security, perceived threat of assault, the threat of property theft.

The results also take into consideration the people’s feelings such as the level of being annoyed, harassed, insulted, or solicited by locals, racial, ethnic, and religious intolerance.

