KPDNHEP Gives Brilliant Solution : If Eggs Are Expensive, Eat Fewer Eggs – “If We Eat 20 Eggs A Week, Just Limit It To 10”

For many Malaysians, egg prices are rising up at a pretty inconvenient time.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has suggested that people eat fewer eggs if they find them expensive.

KPDNHEP Melaka director Norena Jaafar said eggs are more expensive globally due to inflation and Malaysian consumers are not alone.

If we eat 20 eggs a week, just limit it to 10, no problem. Just change your lifestyle.

KPDNHEP Melaka director Norena Jaafar on how people can stretched their ringgit further.

She said the issue of rising prices is nothing new and asked people to bear with it while the government is doing all it can.

Her remarks had left a bad taste in the mouths of Malaysian consumers.

Extra Charges Everywhere

Consumers also complain that traders will charge 30 sen for each box of eggs.

According to Facebook user Siti Faerne Angah, the incident took place at a wholesale grocery store in the capital.

Meanwhile, KPDNHEP said it was up to consumers whether they wanted to use the service or not, as it was an option.

However, a complaint can be made if they are not satisfied with the charges imposed.

Starting 1 July, the price of chicken and eggs in Malaysia has been set at the new market price – standard chicken: RM9.40, grade A eggs: 45 sen/seed, grade B eggs: 43 sen/seed, while grade C eggs: 41 sen

Source : The Rakyat Post