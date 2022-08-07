News

LCS Project Leaked Document : Zahid Signed Approval Letter of Intent (LOI) & Letter of Award (LOA) In 15 October 2010 & 16 December 2011

Posted on

Former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong today demanded Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to answer the issues leveled against him over the controversial Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project totaling RM1.4 billion, alleging that the latter had approved the project when he was the defence minister in 2011.

“Zahid was also the one who decided to change the LCS system from the Sigma system to the Gowind system, before negotiating and seeking advice from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN). Zahid is responsible for the misappropriation of funds and the failure of the LCS project that happened. He must answer to the people now. Do not run,” Liew said in a statement today.

Liew’s statement comes after Ahmad Zahid’s denial yesterday, of having any involvement in the alleged financial improprieties regarding the LCS project, saying that he was not defence minister at the time the project was awarded.

“I held the position of Minister of Defence from April 2009 to May 2013. So any party that caused the construction delay should be responsible for providing an explanation to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“(This is to) fully support the disclosure of this delay,” he reportedly said when contacted by MalaysiaGazette. Umno’s party organ, Umno Online, republished the report.

Last Thursday, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Wong Kah Woh revealed that cost overruns of the LCS project totaled RM1.4 billion, with RM400 million used to pay old debts from an old patrol vessel project.

The LCS project is the largest procurement in the history of the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) with a total cost of RM9 billion. The said contract began in 2013 with a ten-year time frame and six LCS ships were expected to be built and delivered to the country by the end of 2023.

Wong who is also Ipoh Timor MP added that 15 per cent of the equipment for the LCS project worth RM1.7 billion has also become obsolete after sitting in store for too long.

“The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) was given to Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) through direct negotiation and we have paid them up to RM6.083 billion so far.

“However, not even one of the LCS ships has been delivered. According to our timeline, five LCS ships should have been completed and handed over to us by August 2022,” said Wong.

Umno Online quoted Ahmad Zahid saying that the LCS, built by BNS, is a subsidiary of Boustead Holdings Bhd, whose largest shareholder is Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT).

“Referring to the audit report from PAC, the contract to Boustead is in accordance with the direct negotiation procurement application guidelines dated April 17, 2002.

“Clearly it has nothing to do with me, in fact LTAT itself is the largest shareholder in the LCS construction company,” he reportedly said, adding that he is ready to provide evidence or explanation to the PAC to complete the proceedings, soonest.

Umno Online also reported Wong saying that Ahmad Zahid would be called by the PAC early next month, to complete the proceedings regarding the failure to supply the six LCS worth RM9 billion.

The report said that the former Commander of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Jaafar and the main contractor of the LCS ship project BNS, would also be summoned.

Source : Fahmi Fadzil Twitter

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

91.2K
314
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
56.9K
20,658
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
53.0K
34
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
51.4K
303
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
48.4K
3
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
47.3K
10,854
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
44.8K
3
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
43.3K
19,867
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
43.1K
2
News

Malaysia Will Go Bust & On The Way To Becoming Another Sri Lanka – National Debt Increased To RM1.35 Trillion & Worsening Corruption Index
42.5K
187
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
To Top