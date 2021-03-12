Leaked Audio Recording of UMNO President Zahid Hamidi : UMNO Could Form An Alliance With Anwar , PKR & DAP

An audio recording of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi purportedly briefing fellow party leaders on cooperating with arch-rivals in Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been making the rounds in several online political discussion groups including on popular mobile messenger platform WhatsApp.

Sources in Umno who alerted MalaysiaNow to the recording believe that it is genuine, saying it was part of a discussion during a meeting of the Umno Supreme Council in Janda Baik, Pahang, last month.

MalaysiaNow could not immediately verify the claim.

But when contacted, an aide to Zahid said he was aware of the audio file although he had no knowledge of its authenticity.

In the audio clip, which lasted a little over one and a half minutes, a voice identical to that of Zahid is heard referring to a conversation with Teluk Intan MP and DAP deputy secretary-general Nga Kor Ming.

“I told Nga Kor Ming, you must abide by these four items in the constitution. One, Islam as the religion of the federation, the status of Malay rulers, the special privileges of the Malays, and Malay as the national language. He made a media statement,” it said.

It then made reference to another DAP leader, the party’s organising secretary Loke Siew Fook, adding that he too had released a media statement to state a lack of objection to the four constitutional provisions.

The man then referred to the rare unity between Umno and PH assemblymen in Perak in bringing down Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal Azumu as menteri besar last December.

He said Umno could form an alliance with Anwar Ibrahim, who leads the three-party PH alliance made up of PKR, DAP and Amanah.

“He went to jail twice. Assuming his actions are clean, but as for his relationship with God, we don’t know… I have never seen,” the man said, before the audio file ended.

A source said the audio was just one of several parts of a recording of Umno’s Janda Baik meeting, where the party decided not to work with Bersatu at the next general election.

Zahid and former prime minister Najib Razak, both of whom were Anwar’s allies when the latter was climbing the political ladder in Umno in the 1990s, have been at the forefront of efforts to get Umno to work with the PKR leader.

In October, MalaysiaNow revealed the contents of a letter by the duo to the palace, expressing their support for Anwar’s bid to topple Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Zahid and Najib are among a group of Umno leaders who claim that their party has been sidelined by Muhyiddin from key government appointments.

Muhyiddin was sacked from his deputy prime minister’s post by Najib in 2015 over criticism on the latter’s handling of the 1MDB scandal.

He later joined hands with Dr Mahathir Mohamad to form Bersatu before toppling Najib in the 2018 election.

A second part of an audio recording has surfaced just a day after another clip featuring what is thought to be Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi making his case for the party to join hands with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the next polls.

In this latest audio, a voice identical to that of Zahid makes reference to the confidence vote in the Perak state assembly last December, where Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal Azumu was removed as menteri besar through the combined vote of Umno and PH assemblymen.

“Let Perak start the game changer, a huge transformation. Let Perak create a new political order. This is the way forward for the nation’s politics,” the voice, purportedly of Zahid, is heard saying.

The clip was released on social media as well as on popular mobile messenger platform WhatsApp, believed to be a continuation of another clip that was making the rounds yesterday.

It also comes in the wake of growing calls by some leaders in PH to form an allince with Umno, following the party’s decision to cut ties with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Bersatu.

MalaysiaNow learnt from sources in Umno that the recordings are of a discussion during a meeting of the Umno Supreme Council in Janda Baik, Pahang, last month.

While the claim could not be verified as of press time, an aide to Zahid did not deny the authenticity of the first clip released yesterday.

On Dec 4, Faizal lost a confidence vote tabled by Umno amid the party’s rising tension with Bersatu. The motion received support from PH assemblymen, but not from PAS and Bersatu.

This was followed by Umno’s Saarani Mohamad, who replaced Faizal as menteri besar, announcing equal constituency allocations to elected representatives, a move seen as Umno’s gratitude to PH for its support.

In the latest clip, the man said he had advised Saarani to come up with a confidence-and-supply agreement, so that PH assemblymen would not reject the state budget.

“What’s the objective? It is to show that we (Umno and PH) are better than the previous one,” he said, as the clip ended.

A source meanwhile told MalaysiaNow that several Umno leaders who are against Zahid are bent on releasing the full recording in stages.

In the first clip, the same voice suggested that Umno should not be worried about allying with DAP.

It said DAP had assured that it would abide by constitutional provisions favouring the Malays, a key point of contention between Umno and DAP over the decades.

“I told Nga Kor Ming, you must abide by these four items in the constitution. One, Islam as the religion of the federation, the status of Malay rulers, the special privileges of the Malays, and Malay as the national language. He made a media statement,” the man said in the audio, referring to his meeting with the DAP deputy secretary-general.

