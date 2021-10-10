Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lee Kuan Yew mentioned in his book One Man’s View of the World (李光耀观天下):

“Malaysia is unlikely to change. Even if it succeeds, everything will only return to the original point, because the issue of racial conflicts cannot be resolved. Even if the opposition party is in power and wants to overthrow the original policy of favoring indigenous people and promote the new Malaysia of Malaysians, that accounts for the population, a higher proportion of Malays will be incited by the opposition to racial sentiment to teach the government with votes. In the end they will only last at most one general election, and they will have to pay a heavy political price. Moreover, I see that these various opposition parties (Pakatan) are allied just because they want to seize power. In general, they do not have clear direction on how to lead and manage the country.

Unfortunately, the prediction of Lee Kuan Yew happened. Perhaps, God made the old horse (Dr M) lives so long to let him see the bad results he planted? But does the old horse really care? No matter how many times the government changes, Malaysia is always a Malay-first country, maybe the Chinese will only be remembered in the general election, like 509. For a long time, racial interests are a problem that cannot be resolved in Malaysia. Malaysian politicians often use racial issues to protect their rights. Non-indigenous people can only ask for their own happiness. Neighbouring Singapore continues to pursue progress, while Malaysia

It’s the difference that keeps revolving around the topic of race.

Malay-dominated government → easy corruption → change of government → new Malaysia → racial interest struggle → again Malay-dominated government → easy corruption> cycle continues

In the interview, Lee Kuan Yew spoke at length about his regrets, things he wished he could achieve but couldn’t, about the ills of race-based politics and creating a cohesive society for all. His first regret was “having been turfed out of Malaysia,” he said.

It gravely pained him, the separation from Malaysia; so much so that at the time when speaking about the declaration, he couldn’t go on:

“I think if the Tunku had kept us together, what we did in Singapore, had Malaysia accepted a multiracial base for their society, much of what we’ve achieved in Singapore would be achieved in Malaysia,” Lee Kuan Yew narrated to Seth, adding that although “not as much (as Singapore) because it’s (Malaysia) a much broader base.”

Singapore broke away from Malaysia and gained independence in the year 1965.

About half a century ago, Singapore was an island without any natural resources to call its own. Since then, it has pulled off an absolutely dramatic transformation.

“We would have improved inter-racial relations and an improved holistic situation.

“Now we have a very polarised Malaysia,” he said.

“Malays, Chinese and Indians in separate schools, living separate lives and not really getting on with one another. You read them. That’s bad for us as close neighbours.”

Lee beautifully expresses that “if you chose the easy way to Muslim votes and switch to racial politics, this society is finished”

“The easiest way to get majority vote is a vote for me, we’re Chinese, they’re Indians, they’re Malays. Our society will be ripped apart,” he said, adding that “If you do not have a cohesive society, you cannot make progress.”

When Seth probes him by asking if that’s a concern that the younger generation doesn’t realise as much as it should, Lee responds by saying that he believes “they have come to believe that this is a natural state of affairs, and they can take liberties with it. They think you can put it on auto-pilot. I know that is never so.

“We’ve crafted a set of very intricate rules, no housing blocks shall have more than a percentage of so many Chinese, so many per cent Malays, Indians.

“All are thoroughly mixed. Your neighbours are Indians, Malays. You go to the same shopping malls, you go to the same schools, the same playing fields, you go up and down the same lifts. We cannot allow segregation.”

When asked if leadership is a constant battle, Lee had this to say:

“In a multiracial situation like this, it is.

“Malaysia took the different line; Malaysians saw it as a Malay country, all others are lodgers, ‘orang tumpangan’, and they the Bumiputras, sons of the soil, run the show

“So the Sultans, the Chief Justice and judges, generals, police commissioner, the whole hierarchy is Malay. All the big contracts for Malays. Malay is the language of the schools although it does not get them into modern knowledge.

“So the Chinese build and find their own independent schools to teach Chinese, the Tamils create their own Tamil schools, which do not get them jobs.

“It’s the most unhappy situation.”