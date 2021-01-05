Lee Kuan Yew’s Prediction On Malaysian Politics Came True : “Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change & Is Always A Malay-First Country”

Lee Kuan Yew’s Prediction on Malaysian Politics:

Lee Kuan Yew mentioned in his book One Man’s View of the World (李光耀观天下):

“Malaysia is unlikely to change. Even if it succeeds, everything will only return to the original point, because the issue of racial conflicts cannot be resolved. Even if the opposition party is in power and wants to overthrow the original policy of favoring indigenous people and promote the new Malaysia of Malaysians, that accounts for the population, a higher proportion of Malays will be incited by the opposition to racial sentiment to teach the government with votes. In the end they will only last at most one general election, and they will have to pay a heavy political price. Moreover, I see that these various opposition parties (Pakatan) are allied just because they want to seize power. In general, they do not have clear direction on how to lead and manage the country…”

Malaysia is always a Malay-first country. For a long time, racial interests are a problem that cannot be resolved in Malaysia. Malaysian politicians often use racial issues to protect their rights.

Singapore continues to pursue progress, while Malaysia. It’s the difference that keeps revolving around the topic of race.

Lee Kuan Yew On Race-Based Politics And Why It Will Destroy Our Society

Back in 2010, the founding father of modern Singapore spoke at length about his regrets, things he wished he could achieve but couldn’t, about the ills of race-based politics, and creating a cohesive society for all.

In the interview, Lee Kuan Yew spoke at length about his regrets, things he wished he could achieve but couldn’t, about the ills of race-based politics and creating a cohesive society for all. His first regret was “having been turfed out of Malaysia,” he said.

It gravely pained him, the separation from Malaysia; so much so that at the time when speaking about the declaration, he couldn’t go on:

“I think if the Tunku had kept us together, what we did in Singapore, had Malaysia accepted a multiracial base for their society, much of what we’ve achieved in Singapore would be achieved in Malaysia,” Lee Kuan Yew narrated to Seth, adding that although “not as much (as Singapore) because it’s (Malaysia) a much broader base.”

Singapore broke away from Malaysia and gained independence in the year 1965.

About half a century ago, Singapore was an island without any natural resources to call its own. Since then, it has pulled off an absolutely dramatic transformation.

“We would have improved inter-racial relations and an improved holistic situation.

“Now we have a very polarised Malaysia,” he said.

“Malays, Chinese and Indians in separate schools, living separate lives and not really getting on with one another. You read them. That’s bad for us as close neighbours.”

So how does Lee assess his own satisfaction with what he has achieved and what didn’t work?

Lee said that the greatest satisfaction he had was (that) “my colleagues and I, (who) were of that generation who were turfed out of Malaysia (and) suffered two years under a racial policy, decided that we will go the other way.”

“We will not as a majority squeeze the minority… We made quite sure whatever your race, language or religion, you are an equal citizen and we’ll drum that into the people.”

“And I think our Chinese understand and today we have an integrated society. Our Malays are English-educated, they’re no longer like the Malays in Malaysia and you can see there are some still wearing headscarves but very modern looking,” Lee said.

Lee clarifies by saying that “the regret is (that) there’s such a narrow base to build this enormous edifice, so I’ve got to tell the next generation, please do not take for granted what’s been built.”

He makes the point that “people should not come to believe that what’s built is permanent”, because then “it will come tumbling down and you will never get a second chance.”

Speaking on race-based politics and how it can destroy society as a whole, Lee beautifully expresses that “if you chose the easy way to Muslim votes and switch to racial politics, this society is finished”

“The easiest way to get majority vote is a vote for me, we’re Chinese, they’re Indians, they’re Malays. Our society will be ripped apart,” he said, adding that “If you do not have a cohesive society, you cannot make progress.”

When Seth probes him by asking if that’s a concern that the younger generation doesn’t realise as much as it should, Lee responds by saying that he believes “they have come to believe that this is a natural state of affairs, and they can take liberties with it. They think you can put it on auto-pilot. I know that is never so.

“We’ve crafted a set of very intricate rules, no housing blocks shall have more than a percentage of so many Chinese, so many per cent Malays, Indians.

“All are thoroughly mixed. Your neighbours are Indians, Malays. You go to the same shopping malls, you go to the same schools, the same playing fields, you go up and down the same lifts. We cannot allow segregation.”

“No, you can go looser where it’s not (about) race, language and religion because those are deeply gut issues and it will surface the moment you start playing on them. It’s inevitable, but on other areas, policies, right or wrong, a disparity of opportunities, rich and poor, will go ahead. But don’t play the race, language, religion (card). We’ve got here, we’ve become cohesive, keep it that way.”

Explaining why they didn’t keep Chinese as a majority language and adopted English as their working language, Lee said that Chinese “will split the population.”

“(English) is equal for everybody, and it’s given us the progress because we’re connected to the world,” he said, adding that “if you want to keep your Malay, or your Chinese, or your Tamil, Urdu or whatever, do that as a second language, not equal to your first language. It’s up to you, how high a standard you want to achieve.”