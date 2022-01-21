Lee Zii Jia Career Is Good As Over : Leave BAM For RM 8 Million Contract With Taiwanese Sports Company – Faces 2 Year Ban For Quitting National Team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Is RM8 million all it takes to pull a top player away from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM)?

According to an insider in the badminton fraternity, a Taiwanese sports equipment company has been in talks with former national shuttler Lee Zii Jia with the intention of signing up the ace badminton player for five years with an annual contract worth US$400,000 (RM1.674 million).

BAM has been sponsored by Japanese sports manufacturing giant Yonex since April of last year.

“If it is true, then this is what ambush marketing looks like,” the source told The Vibes.

“Based on his underperformance of late, it is believed that Zii Jia has been thinking of leaving BAM for quite some time,” added the source.

Earlier, BAM stated that Zii Jia had quit due to the immense pressure he was under to perform.

“It is puzzling to see a top player submit to pressure (like this) when his predecessor Datuk Lee Chong Wei consistently carried the weight of the nation (in an effort) to put Malaysian badminton on the world map,” said the source.

The source also believes that Zii Jia must learn to perform more consistently if he wishes to be the top player in the world, let alone the country.

“Unless he can handle the pressure that comes with playing amongst the top players, it does not matter who he plays with or who he signs up with,” the source added.

Meanwhile, The Kuala Lumpur Racket Club (KLRC) has denied rumours that Lee Zii Jia will be headed there after resigning from BAM.

Speaking to The Vibes, KLRC manager Sairul Amar Ayob says no such negotiations have taken place between Zii Jia and KLRC.

“We have not had any discussions with him and are not aware of his plans for the future,” he said.

BAM president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria says the decision regarding Zii Jia’s departure from the national association will be announced at 4pm tomorrow at the Bukit Kiara Sports Complex.

Source : The Vibes

Zii Jia faces two-year ban for quitting national team?

It is learnt that Lee Zii Jia is looking at a two-year ban for resigning prematurely from the national badminton team.

A source close to BAM told Timesport that the national body are expected to make the announcement at 4pm tomorrow at the Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

“Nothing is confirmed yet, but word is that Zii Jia is facing a two-year ban.

“If that is the case, I reckon his career is good as over,” said the source.

Today, BAM president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria confirmed that Zii Jia, 24, had tendered his resignation on Jan 11.

According to Norza, one of the reasons given by the All England champion was that he was under tremendous pressure, and that he needed to achieve his goals in his own time and space.

While the world No 7 remains Malaysia’s No 1, it remains to be seen if BAM will make a special exemption to release the shuttler or take punitive action against him for his shocking decision.

In the past, BAM have banned players like Tan Chung Seang and Toh Ee Wei for quitting prematurely, though the latter rejoined the national setup soon after being pardoned.

A ban will certainly affect Zii Jia’s career as he was initially expected to lead Malaysia at this year’s major events which include the Thomas Cup in Bangkok, Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Sea Games in Vietnam.

Source : NST