Breaking News : Lee Zii Jia May Quit BAM After Tense Negotiations & Could Join Singapore If BAM Starts Banning Him From Participating In International Tournaments

National badminton player Lee Zii Jia (李梓嘉) may have chosen the next step in his career. Apparently, there a rumour that Zii Jia is considering going solo and leaving the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM)! Well, BAM recently released a statement to discuss that particular hearsay.

Others claim there’s a lucrative offer awaiting Zii Jia after he leaves the association. RM4 million has supposedly been offered to finance his journey as a professional player.

Lee Zii Jia had a face to face meeting with the management of Badminton Association of Malaysia at the Academy Badminton Malaysia ( BAM ) , Bukit Kiara on Monday. It’s believed that Lee wanted to quit BAM and become an independent player.

” I was informed that three meetings were going in BAM. The first meeting was about the development of junior players , the second was the meeting between Lee Zii Jia and BAM. This was the first time Lee met with BAM since the news broke a few weeks ago that Zii Jia intended to turn professional , the third meeting was an emergency meeting where BAM had invited all council members from all states to join the meeting” said Zulkfly

” The third meeting seemed to involve a very serious matter and I could tell it was about something big”

” From what I noticed , at first , Zii Jia left his training to go to the meeting. And then , he came back to training. After about one hour , he was called back to the meeting again. This time , he went to the meeting with his sister. I am not sure if Lee had tendered his resignation “

Lee Zii Jia definitely has the right to quit BAM and become an independent player if he thinks he couldn’t move up to the next level under the current BAM setup. After he left BAM , if he couldn’t find quality partners in Malaysia , Viktor Axelsen would probably be very happy to invite him to train together in Dubai.

Futhermore , if BAM starts banning him from participating in international tournaments , like how they did with Goh Jin Wei , Lee could just join other countries such as Singapore. In fact , if Singapore could recruit some great Malaysian National , together with existing Singaporean players such as Loh Kean Yew , Singapore could become a strong contender for the Thomas Cup and also have huge potential to win Gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

