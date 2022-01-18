News

Breaking News : Lee Zii Jia May Quit BAM After Tense Negotiations & Could Join Singapore If BAM Starts Banning Him From Participating In International Tournaments

Posted on

National badminton player Lee Zii Jia (李梓嘉) may have chosen the next step in his career. Apparently, there a rumour that Zii Jia is considering going solo and leaving the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM)! Well, BAM recently released a statement to discuss that particular hearsay.

Others claim there’s a lucrative offer awaiting Zii Jia after he leaves the association. RM4 million has supposedly been offered to finance his journey as a professional player.

Lee Zii Jia had a face to face meeting with the management of Badminton Association of Malaysia at the Academy Badminton Malaysia ( BAM ) , Bukit Kiara on Monday. It’s believed that Lee wanted to quit BAM and become an independent player.

” I was informed that three meetings were going in BAM. The first meeting was about the development of junior players , the second was the meeting between Lee Zii Jia and BAM. This was the first time Lee met with BAM since the news broke a few weeks ago that Zii Jia intended to turn professional , the third meeting was an emergency meeting where BAM had invited all council members from all states to join the meeting” said Zulkfly

” The third meeting seemed to involve a very serious matter and I could tell it was about something big”

” From what I noticed , at first , Zii Jia left his training to go to the meeting. And then , he came back to training. After about one hour , he was called back to the meeting again. This time , he went to the meeting with his sister. I am not sure if Lee had tendered his resignation “

Lee Zii Jia definitely has the right to quit BAM and become an independent player if he thinks he couldn’t move up to the next level under the current BAM setup. After he left BAM , if he couldn’t find quality partners in Malaysia , Viktor Axelsen would probably be very happy to invite him to train together in Dubai.

Futhermore , if BAM starts banning him from participating in international tournaments , like how they did with Goh Jin Wei , Lee could just join other countries such as Singapore. In fact , if Singapore could recruit some great Malaysian National , together with existing Singaporean players such as Loh Kean Yew , Singapore could become a strong contender for the Thomas Cup and also have huge potential to win Gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Source : Badminton Planet

Source : The Hype

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

88.6K
8,594
News

Ismail Sabri & Hamzah Meet To Discuss New Govt Formation With Enough SD Support – Malaysia Next PM & DPM
83.0K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
29.4K
11,227
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
26.3K
9,413
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
24.3K
8,808
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
16.0K
5,224
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
13.0K
4,322
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
11.8K
4,094
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
11.2K
4,742
News

Anwar Ibrahim Says To Meet King To Prove Majority & Take Over The Premiership From Muhyiddin – “We Leave It To The Agong To Decide What Is Best To Save This Country From The Present Crisis”
10.3K
3,451
News

Shocking News : Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun , Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan & Few Other UMNO Top Leaders Are Set To Resign
To Top