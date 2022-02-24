Leissman Uses People & Get Rich By Cheating : Illicit & Intimate Romantic Relationship Not Only With Ex-Astro CEO But Also With Jasmine Loo, The General Counsel At 1MDB

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Leissner was having an affair with Jasmine Loo, then a general counsel for 1MDB, and that the two had “a dark trust because of their illicit, intimate romantic relationship”

Former Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner is a “double bigamist” who was “married to two different women at the same time, twice,” according to the defense lawyer for his subordinate who is on trial for his part in a multi-billion dollar embezzlement scheme.

Leissner, the estranged husband of fashion model and reality television star Kimora Lee Simmons, is the federal government’s key witness in its case against Roger Ng, the banker who led Goldman’s Malaysia division.

The federal government alleges that Ng pocketed $35 million in kickbacks as part of a “brazen” scam. Ng worked with Leissner and Malaysian financier Jho Low to divert $4.5 billion from the 1MDB fund – some of which Goldman helped to raise through bond sales – to fund a lavish lifestyle, prosecutors allege.

“Tim Leissner uses people,” defense attorney Marc Agnifilo told jurors on Monday in his opening statement in Brooklyn federal court, which was reported by Bloomberg.

Agnifilo alleged that Leissner also had an “illicit” relationship with Jasmine Loo, who was general counsel at 1MDB. Loo fled Malaysia and is wanted by authorities there for her role in the scheme.

Ng’s defense attorney told the jury that Leissner and Loo developed a “dark trust because of their illicit, intimate romantic relationship.” Leissner “uses women, he uses false intimacy, and now he’s trying to use my client to get him to do his jail time,” according to Agnifilo.

Leissner, who pleaded guilty and forfeited $43 million, is testifying against Ng in order to get a reduced sentence.

Ng faces decades in prison if he is convicted of money laundering and bribery. He and Leissner were both arrested and charged for their role in the 1MDB scandal.

Agnifilo urged jurors to question Leissner’s credibility when he takes the witness stand, alleging that he secretly recorded co-conspirators involved in the scheme but was never able to find anything incriminating against Ng.

“There’s no recording of Roger,” Agnifilo told the jury. “Not one.”

Brent Wible, the federal prosecutor who is seeking to put Ng in prison, alleged Ng secretly agreed with Leissner and Malaysian businessman Jho Low to help take hundreds of millions of dollars raised for three bond deals tied to 1MDB that were originally intended for development projects in Malaysia, according to Bloomberg.

“This was a scheme to steal $1 billion,” Brent Wible told the jury in his opening statement. “The defendant Roger Ng saw an opportunity to get rich by cheating.”

But Agnifilo countered that the partnership prompted Leissner to pursue a high-flying life of luxury like Low and to seek out money to buy private planes, yachts and homes in Beverly Hills, just like the Malaysian financier, Agnifilo said.

‘Get rich by cheating’

Wible said Ng secretly agreed with Leissner and Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho (Jho Low) to help take hundreds of millions of dollars raised for three bond transactions tied to 1MDB originally designed for projects in Malaysia.

“This was a scheme to steal US$1 billion,” Wible said in his opening. “The defendant Roger Ng saw an opportunity to get rich by cheating.” The trio paid bribes to officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi to “look the other way”, he said.

Agnifilo painted a very different picture for the jurors, hammering away at Leissner, who he said “started out in life as immoral”.

“[Jho] Low set Leissner’s immorality on fire,” he told them.

‘Mini version of Jho Low’

Their partnership prompted the star banker to pursue a high-flying life of luxury like Jho Low and to seek out money to buy private planes, yachts and homes in Beverly Hills just like the Malaysian financier, Agnifilo said.

Leissner bought homes “for all the women in his life” and became a “mini version of [Jho] Low”, he said. The banker later married former model and clothing executive Kimora Lee Simmons, he said.

Leissner had failed to take responsibility for his crimes, Agnifilo told the jury.

“He blamed it all on Kimora,” he said. “Watch how many people he blamed. But the blame is on Leissner and Leissner alone.”

Andy Tai, a managing director at Goldman Sachs who worked on the 1MDB transactions with Leissner and Ng, was the government’s first witness. Tai said Goldman compliance officials repeatedly asked whether Jho Low or Datuk Seri Najib Razak, then Malaysia’s prime minister, was involved in the transactions.

He said Leissner assured them that neither man had played a role in the transactions. Najib was convicted in a Malaysian court for his role in the 1MDB scandal.

Jho Low was charged along with Ng by the US and is a fugitive. Meanwhile, Malaysian authorities have levelled allegations of securities law violations against Leissner, Ng, Jho Low and Loo. Loo hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing in the US.