Lim Guan Eng : DAP Will Not Work With Perikatan Nasional In The 15th GE & Ready To Work Together With UMNO For The Benefit of The People

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has slammed two Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers for claiming that more opposition MPs would leave their parties to support the current government.

He said the statements made by PPBM’s Mohamed Azmin Ali and Umno’s Annuar Musa yesterday made it seem as if some form of “trading” of MPs was taking place.

“This is dirty and dishonest politics; it is disgusting. This is not the politics we want,” he said in his opening speech at Perak DAP’s 19th state convention, in conjunction with DAP’s 55th anniversary this morning.

Lim said such incidents were the reason why PN should be stopped by “hijacking” the government, stressing that his party will not work with such “kleptocrats” in the 15th general election (GE15).

Instead, he said they must focus on repeating its victory in the previous polls and regain control of Putrajaya in order to revive Parliament and the country’s democracy.

Following Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar’s resignation yesterday as vice-president and member of PKR, Azmin and Annuar had hinted that more MPs may jump ship to back Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Lim, who is in his third and final term as the party’s secretary-general, reminded all members to hold onto the party’s principles of prioritising the public’s welfare, saying “we will not trade the country’s dignity for money”.

He also said DAP was ready to work together with parties that were willing to serve for the benefit of the people, as seen by the ousting of former Perak menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“The party’s Central Executive Committee and Perak DAP unanimously supported the move to oust the former menteri besar from PPBM and replace him with a menteri besar from Umno.

“This move benefited the people and brought back institutional reform,” he added.

Meanwhile, incumbent Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the party would seek approval from its Pakatan Harapan (PH) comrades to contest in “at least eight parliamentary seats and 20 state assembly seats” in GE15.

“I will ask the PH president to allow us to fulfil this request so we can help PH regain control of the leadership in this country,” said the Teluk Intan MP.

Nga also criticised the government’s RM10,000 fine for people who violated Covid-19 standard operating procedures. He urged those who were struggling to pay their compound fines to visit the party’s state headquarters and receive assistance from its team of legal experts.

Some 2,000 delegates from over 300 DAP branches are attending the state convention today to cast their vote at the party’s triennial elections to form a new 15-member state committee.

Under the party’s constitution, the 15 elected candidates will proceed to choose the office bearers, including the posts of chairman, deputy chairman and two vice-chairmen.

While the state leadership has been under Nga and Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham for the past decade, a faction led by Kampar MP Thomas Su and Ipoh Barat MP M Kula Segaran is also vying for the top posts this time round.

