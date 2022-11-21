News

Lim Guan Eng : DAP Will Support Pakatan Leadership If It Decides To Form A Coalition With Zahid Hamidi

DAP will support the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership’s decision to form a coalition with its political foe, Barisan Nasional, said the party’s national chairman Lim Guan Eng.

He said the final decision would be up to the PH leadership and it will be a decision made collectively by those in the coalition.

“We stand with PH. We will follow the decision by PH if they decide to form a coalition government with BN,” he told reporters today.

He said the DAP central executive committee (CEC) met in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to make “a decision” but refused to elaborate further on the meeting or the decision.

“We will leave it to the PH leadership and support whatever decision is made,” he said.

When asked about the PH-BN coalition to form the state government in Perak, he said he will wait for the swearing-in first.

Earlier, state DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow said he has been receiving mixed reactions from voters regarding the rapidly unfolding events since the results of a hung Parliament following the 15th General Election on Saturday.

“There are those who are concerned about the coalition government,” he said.

However, he said he did not attend the DAP CEC meeting last night and was in the state legislative assembly this morning, so he does not know what had transpired.

“We will follow the party’s official decision,” he said.

