Lim Guan Eng Tells PM Ismail Sabri : No Lockdowns Or We’ll Push For Your Resignation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has warned Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob against imposing any more Covid-19 lockdowns or face the wrath of the opposition.

Lim said Pakatan Harapan (PH) would demand that Ismail and his administration resign if Putrajaya constantly changed or backtracked on Covid-19 SOPs.

“The government should either follow the West in relaxing measures or implement strict SOPs,” he was reported as saying by Sin Chew Daily.

The former finance minister said if the government decided on enforcing strict SOPs, it should do so consistently or risk losing the confidence of the rakyat.

Lim said while the Covid-19 Omicron variant was less fatal than the Delta variant, it should not be under-estimated.

The Bagan MP also urged the authorities not to simply fine the public for breaching SOPs, and to instead focus on using educational methods to remind the public on compliance instead.