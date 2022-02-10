News

Lim Guan Eng Tells PM Ismail Sabri : No Lockdowns Or We’ll Push For Your Resignation

Posted on

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has warned Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob against imposing any more Covid-19 lockdowns or face the wrath of the opposition.

Lim said Pakatan Harapan (PH) would demand that Ismail and his administration resign if Putrajaya constantly changed or backtracked on Covid-19 SOPs.

“The government should either follow the West in relaxing measures or implement strict SOPs,” he was reported as saying by Sin Chew Daily.

The former finance minister said if the government decided on enforcing strict SOPs, it should do so consistently or risk losing the confidence of the rakyat.

Lim said while the Covid-19 Omicron variant was less fatal than the Delta variant, it should not be under-estimated.

The Bagan MP also urged the authorities not to simply fine the public for breaching SOPs, and to instead focus on using educational methods to remind the public on compliance instead.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

93.9K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
30.3K
11,489
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
27.3K
9,685
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
25.5K
9,160
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
21.6K
6,966
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
13.9K
4,575
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
13.1K
4,461
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
12.8K
5,345
News

Anwar Ibrahim Says To Meet King To Prove Majority & Take Over The Premiership From Muhyiddin – “We Leave It To The Agong To Decide What Is Best To Save This Country From The Present Crisis”
11.1K
3,609
News

Shocking News : Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun , Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan & Few Other UMNO Top Leaders Are Set To Resign
10.4K
1,954
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top