Malaysia Boleh : Azam Baki Let His Younger Brother Used His Trading Account While Lim Guan Eng Uses His Wife Bank Account For Money Laundering

Betty Chew Gek Cheng today claimed trial to three separate charges of money laundering at the Butterworth Sessions Court.

Chew, 56, was charged with receiving RM87,009 as proceeds from an unlawful activity from Excel Property Management and Consultancy Sdn Bhd.

The sum was allegedly banked into her Public Bank account in Melaka some time between October 7, 2013 and August 4, 2014.

She faces a second charge of receiving a further RM180,000 as proceeds from an unlawful activity from the same company and allegedly banked into the same account.

The second charge was allegedly committed some time between September 3, 2014 and August 11, 2015.

The third charge against her is for receiving RM105,000 as proceeds from an unlawful activity from the same company and allegedly banked into the same account.

She allegedly committed the offence between September 4, 2015 and March 3, 2016.

All three charges were under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA) for receiving proceeds from an unlawful activity.

The section carries a punishment of a jail term not more than 15 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount involved, or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Use of trading account by younger brother to buy shares not an issue, says Azam Baki

Tan Sri Azam Baki says it is not an issue that his younger brother used his trading account to purchase some shares.

When asked about this, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner said his brother Nasir had asked for permission and he had consented to it.

“I allowed this because I don’t see this as an issue. He wanted to borrow my trading account to buy shares in the open market.

“If this is wrong, please let me know that this is actually an offence,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 3).

Allegations had surfaced that Azam owned a substantial amount of shares in Gets Global Bhd as well as Excel Force MSC Bhd between 2015 and 2016 when he was the MACC director of investigations.

The MACC advisory board had summoned him on Nov 24 to explain the matter, to which Azam said that it was his brother who had purchased the shares using his trading account.