List Of 17 Companies Involved In The UMNO Tok Mat RM10 Million Corruption Scandal

In 2008, Chinese businessman Teh Ho Ann paid Mohamad Hasan a.k.a. Tok Mat RM10 million to get timber and oil palm land for 17 companies. The 17 companies are as follows:

  1. Kibaran Makmur Sdn Bhd.
  2. Jentayu Anggun Sdn Bhd.
  3. Mawar Mentari Sdn Bhd.
  4. Ganjaran Kurnia Sdn Bhd.
  5. Gemawan Gemilang Sdn Bhd.
  6. Gemat Sezaman Sdn Bhd.
  7. Ikatan Erat Sdn Bhd.
  8. Takrif Janji Sdn Bhd.
  9. Jutamas Indah Sdn Bhd.
  10. Hadapi Cekap Sdn Bhd.
  11. Inspirasi Flora Sdn Bhd.
  12. Fasa Prestasi Sdn Bhd.
  13. Mayang Potensi Sdn Bhd.
  14. Kaliber Koridor Sdn Bhd.
  15. Pelangi Konsortium Sdn Bhd.
  16. Flora Permai Sdn Bhd.
  17. Junjung Bersatu Sdn Bhd.

MACC launched an investigation into this corruption case but on 30th October 2014, they were ordered to halt the investigation and ‘get rid’ of all the documents and files related to the investigation.

Abu Kassim turned MACC into Dr Mahathir’s personal hit squad
The MACC KP at that time was Abu Kassim Mohamed, while the AG was Abdul Gani Patail.

Both Abu Kassim and Gani Patail are linked to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and are involved in the 2014-2015 plot to oust Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak.

Tok Mat himself has been identified as Dr Mahathir’s crony, and according to insiders, it was Dr Mahathir who ordered this investigation halted and for the documents and files to be buried.

Gani Patail was the most notorious AG in Malaysian history
The charge sheet for three criminal charges had, in fact, already been drafted when the investigation was ordered to be halted and for the documents and files to be buried.

Umno people claim the investigation against Tok Mat was classified NFA (no further action). That is not entirely true. The investigation was merely frozen on the instructions of Dr Mahathir, but the case has not been closed. It is still very much open, and the three charges can be sent to the AG for further action by the AGC any time the prime minister lifts the ‘freeze’ imposed by Dr Mahathir.

Source : Malaysia Today

1 Comment

