MACC Moving In On Zeti : MACC Confirms RM65 Million In 1MDB Funds Held By Zeti Husband – Investigation Has Been Completed & Sent To AG For Further Action

THE investigation against former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor’s husband, Datuk Tawfiq Ayman in regards to the allegation that he had received monies linked to the scandal plagued 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has been completed and sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.

According to a report by Utusan Malaysia, the police were focused on the funds allegedly received by Tawfiq using an account in Singapore, which was derived from bond issuance worth RM5 bil by Ambank Bhd in 2009.

The daily reported a source as saying that the police used the same procedure applied to those who were involved in receiving funds from illegal sources for this case.

“However, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is conducting a separate probe on former BNM governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz and former minister Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop after the former received a complaint from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on Dec 22 last year,” the report stated.

The source added that the complaint was pertaining to the Singapore authorities’ alert to the BNM in 2015 and 2016, where they had informed the central bank of dubious transactions involving a company linked to Tawfiq, while Zeti was still serving as governor.

“The MACC had also confirmed that the Singaporean authorities have helped return RM65 mil in funds linked to the 1MDB to Malaysia from accounts belonging to Cutting Edge Industries Ltd, which is linked to Tawfiq and NTUC’s senior official, Samuel Goh Sze-W,” the report said.

The source remarked that the case is being investigated under MACC Act 2009 and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001.

he Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) revelation that at least RM65 million in 1MDB-linked funds recovered from Singapore were held by a company belonging to a former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor’s husband is “shocking”, says a Barisan Nasional leader.

Earlier today, MACC said it has to date, managed to recover assets and funds linked to 1MDB amounting to RM20.5 billion.

This, it said included the return of assets worth US$15.4 million (RM64.4 million) involving the accounts of Cutting Edge Industries Ltd owned by Tawfiq Ayman and Samuel Goh.

Tawfiq is the husband of former BNM governor Zeti Akthar Aziz, a witness in former prime minister Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial.

Tawfiq had previously been questioned by police in connection with 1MDB funds, although there has been no update on the probe.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said the government must set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the 1MDB issue to make sure the people responsible are held accountable for their actions and that others are not made scapegoats.

“This needs to be investigated thoroughly and transparently.”

When the story about Zeti’s family members’ links to 1MDB first surfaced, questions were asked if she was in the dark over the RM2.6 billion wired to Najib’s personal account.

Zeti’s husband and two sons have admitted to knowing about the money in statutory declarations (SDs) signed in March last year. The money was in the accounts of Cutting Edge Industries in Singapore and the three admitted to being the beneficial owners of the accounts.

The SDs, sighted by FMT, were certified to be authentic by the attesting lawyers.

The revelations in the SDs came when the portal MalaysiaToday, run by blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin, claimed that Zeti’s husband and sons received over RM100 million in funds from fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, the mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal.

Selepas suami disiasat PDRM, Zeti pula disiasat SPRM

Siasatan ke atas suami bekas gabenor Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Datuk Dr. Tawfiq Ayman berhubung dakwaan menerima dana berkaitan 1Malaysian Development Berhad (1MDB) dipercayai telah dilengkapkan dengan cadangan pertuduhan dan telah diserahkan kepada Jabatan Peguam Negara.

Satu sumber memberitahu Utusan Malaysia, siasatan yang dimulakan oleh Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) lebih menumpukan berhubung penerimaan wang ke dalam akaun milik Tawfiq di Singapura yang diperolehi hasil dari terbitan RM5 bilion oleh AmBank pada tahun 2009.

Kata sumber itu, siasatan yang dijalankan PDRM adalah prosedur yang sama bagi individu-individu lain yang telah dituduh hasil penerimaan wang daripada aktiviti haram.

Bagaimanapun, kata sumber itu, satu siasatan lain turut dijalankan Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM) berhubung dakwaan salah laku membabitkan Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz dan bekas Menteri di Jabatan Perdana Menteri, Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop.

“Siasatan telah pun dilakukan SPRM selepas suruhanjaya itu menerima aduan daripada sebuah Pertubuhan bukan kerajaan (NGO) yang mendesak agar siasatan dilakukan terhadap Zeti dan Nor Mohamed pada 22 Disember lalu.

“Aduan yang dibuat kepada SPRM adalah mengenai pendedahan pihak berkuasa Singapura yang telah memberitahu BNM pada tahun 2015 dan 2016 mengenai transaksi yang mencurigakan oleh sebuah syarikat yang mempunyai kaitan dengan Tawfiq dan ketika itu, Zeti masih menjadi Gabenor Bank Negara.

“Dakwaan itu dikuatkan lagi, apabila SPRM mengesahkan kerajaan Singapura telah membantu dalam pemulangan aset dikaitkan dengan 1MDB sebanyak RM65 juta (AS$15.4) kepada Malaysia melibatkan akaun Cutting Edge Industries Ltd. dikaitkan dengan Tawfiq dan bekas pegawai kanan firma NTUC, Samuel Goh Sze-W,” kata sumber itu.

Dalam pada itu, kata sumber lagi, siasatan membabitkan dakwaan berkenaan masih di bawah Akta SPRM 2009 dan Akta Penggubahan Wang Haram 2001.