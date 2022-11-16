MACC Raided PKR Rafizi Invoke Office – Where The RM16 Million In Funding Came From When Invoke Had Declared Losses Amounting To Millions ?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Invoke Solutions Sdn Bhd, the data firm founded by Rafizi Ramli, was raided by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last night, the PKR deputy president said.

Rafizi had declared RM18.85 million in assets but the NGO wanted to know where the RM16 million in funding for Invoke came from, considering that Invoke had declared losses amounting to millions of ringgit.

Hamzah said that as of now, the investigation will only be carried out by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“If one agency takes action, let them do it first. We will only take action when necessary,” Hamzah said when asked by reporters if the police would investigate Rafizi regarding the declaration of his assets.

Rafizi claimed the raid came after an NGO lodged a report against him over his assets declaration, and that his employees were questioned for up to seven hours, according to Berita Harian.

Rafizi, the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Pandan parliamentary seat, took aim at MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki, accusing him of sending officers to raid the Invoke office and “disturbing” them up until 9pm.

“Every sen involving the company belongs to investors and me, it’s not public funds,” he maintained in a speech at a ceramah last night.

Last week, it was reported that MACC was investigating Rafizi’s assets declaration, after a report was lodged urging the agency to specifically look into Invoke.

Rafizi had declared RM18,851,350 in net assets as at Oct 31.

Meanwhile, police have said the investigation into Rafizi’s allegation against environment and water minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man over a RM2 billion flood mitigation project had been referred to MACC.

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli is now being quizzed on the origin of some RM2.5 million which he said was injected into Invoke Solutions, the non-profit, party-linked company under which he declared some RM17 million worth of shares as his own.

Bersatu’s Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad said the PKR leader’s statement that he had invested RM2.5 million from his own savings into Invoke in 2016 was puzzling as there had been no such cash in his keep when he declared his wealth a year earlier.

Rafizi earlier said that apart from what he had earned, he was also paid some RM400,000 as compensation by Petronas, and had earned lucratively in sterling pounds when he worked in the UK.

Checks of his 2015 asset declaration showed that none of these were included.

That asset declaration showed he had about RM1.3 million in the form of deposits in various accounts, including some RM644,000 in the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), RM460,000 in Tabung Haji and RM212,000 in Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB).

His latest asset declaration, meanwhile, showed his cash deposits at RM1.18 million, including an increase in his EPF to RM1.1 million, and a decrease in Tabung Haji to RM12,000, while the amount for ASB was no longer listed.

Latiff asked where Rafizi had gotten RM2.5 million as the money was not there in 2015.

“What is the source of this money, and why was it not declared in the statutory declaration dated March 10, 2015?

“Rafizi often brags that he is a certified accountant. Let me tell him here, ‘Rafizi, the numbers don’t add up’,” Latiff said in a statement.

This comes just days after Rafizi angrily dismissed questions surrounding his asset declaration, which saw his wealth mutiplying several times in just seven years.

On Nov 9, annoyed at questions thrown at him during a press conference, Rafizi lashed out his critics and accused them of not understanding finance and the workings of a company.

He also mocked a journalist from MalaysiaNow for seeking clarification on his wealth, and claimed that those in the room would not understand his explanation.

“I don’t think most of you guys understand any of it, either,” he said in remarks that later drew criticism on social media, with many saying he had been “arrogant”.

Rafizi, the PKR deputy president who is vying for the Pandan seat at the Nov 19 polls, came under scrutiny following his declaration of assets in which he listed RM16.7 million in shares from Invoke as part of a total of RM19.67 million in assets owned.

Latiff had taken Rafizi to task for listing the RM16.7 million worth of shares as his own, and reminded him that none of the staff at Invoke had been allocated shares despite a promise he made five years ago. Rafizi later acknowledged that his staff were not allocated the shares, and promised they would be rewarded once the company was listed.

Latiff today said that Rafizi’s answers only led to more serious questions.

He called for the PKR leader to be investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 as well as the Statutory Declaration Act 1960.

“I call on the authorities to take this matter seriously as Invoke had sought and received a lot of support from the public, including in funds,” he added.