Mahathir : DAP Tony Pua Is Arrogant , Overstepped Boundaries & Behaving Like Minister During His Tenure As The Political Secretary To LGE

Dr Mahathir Mohamad has taken aim at DAP’s Damansara MP Tony Pua, calling him arrogant and accusing him of behaving like a minister during his tenure as the political secretary to finance minister Lim Guan Eng during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

At a virtual media roundtable ahead of the launch of his new memoir, the former prime minister said business people had turned sour towards PH due to Pua’s attitude.

“As the political secretary, you are supposed to report on the politics of the country, not go around implementing government policies.”

Mahathir claimed several businessmen had complained about Pua’s arrogance.

“(While) I cited only one example (in my new book), other business people, (including) a Chinese, told me that he was very arrogant. That’s the word they used. He behaved as if he was the minister,” he said.

He said it was not a political secretary’s place to threaten the business community.

“Because of this person, a lot of business people were against the government because they thought the government was not sympathetic to their cause,” he said.

In Mahathir’s new memoir “Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia”, the Langkawi MP seemingly singled out both Lim and Pua, but did not name the latter.

In the book, Mahathir claimed that an adviser to the former finance minister had overreached his authority.

He said the adviser had participated in business negotiations involving the government despite not being authorised to do so, aside from claiming that he had resorted to threats.

Earlier today, Lim questioned Mahathir’s memory, calling it “faulty”. In a statement yesterday, Pua also denied Mahathir’s “false allegations”.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today confirmed that the “arrogant” political aide who “acted like a minister” and irked the business community when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was government was DAP’s Tony Pua.

The 96-year-old author of Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia added that the Damansara MP held “socialist” views that conflicted with the “capitalist” nature of businessmen.

“Now, business people by definition are capitalists. He doesn’t like capitalists, he’s basically a socialist. But I have a different idea about that because I believe capitalist investments can create wealth, jobs and all that.

“But he feels that I’m doing this because they are capitalists. That’s not true,” he said during the sales launch of his new book at the MPH Bookstore in Mid Valley Megamall here this morning.

Dr Mahathir said that his main reason in favouring business people is to help develop the country — regardless of the background of the investor. He stressed that this is not cronyism.

“It’s not because they are capitalists that I favour them. The job is to give a good life to all in Malaysia, rich and poor and different races, and we want to develop the country and this cannot be done only by the rich without the poor working,” he said.

He also said that he knew a lot of “poor businessmen too” but added that this was not picked up by his critics who only called those who became successful in their enterprises his “cronies”.

“If they fail, they are not my cronies, but if they succeed they are my cronies,” he noted, drily, and pointed out that “the ones who succeed are very few”.

Dr Mahathir also asserted that he did not just favour capitalists but was on friendly terms with workers’ unions too.

He claimed they were always willing to work with him because his decisions favoured workers. He said Pua, despite being a socialist, was not aware of this.

“I’m very friendly with the unions and they all work with me because what I did was in favour of them.

“But Tony Pua, of course, doesn’t notice that. All that I say is true, that he was behaving as if he was a minister and it was causing a lot of problems with the business climate in this country,” Dr Mahathir said.

The Langkawi MP also pointed out that he had not named the “arrogant” aide directly in his latest book, but Pua revealed himself through three recent public statements.

He added that by responding, Pua showed he was aware of his actions.

“As you know, I didn’t name him. But obviously, he understands what I said was about him, which in itself is proof that what I said is true because why should he respond if it is about somebody else,” Dr Mahathir replied to a reporter asked point blank if he was referring to Tony Pua in the book.

“He is the one who took a long time to respond three times, writing long essays,” he added.

Earlier today, Pua issued a third rebuttal to Dr Mahathir’s alluded remarks in his new memoir.

The DAP politician acknowledged that he may have offended a certain gaming businessman with close links to the former prime minister even as he said he was only guessing the person’s identity and had no confirmation if he was accurate.

Pua pleaded “mea culpa”, a Latin phrase meaning “my fault”, but said that even in hindsight, he would not have acted differently in carrying out his duties as political secretary to then finance minister Lim Guan Eng even now if he were able to turn back the clock.

The back-and-forth between Dr Mahathir and Pua started after news portal MalaysiaNow reported excerpts from the ex-PM’s yet-to-be-launched book and cited a certain unnamed political secretary who behaved arrogantly and overstepped his job scope.

Pua issued the first of his three statements on December 7, which was followed by a response from Dr Mahathir.

The ex-PM said that the “arrogant” attitude purportedly shown by a political secretary to a minister towards investors had cost Malaysia much-needed funds when PH occupied Putrajaya.

Dr Mahathir claimed several businessmen from the Chinese community had complained about the political secretary’s “arrogance” to him as he was the head of the PH administration back then.

DAP’s Damansara MP Tony Pua has identified himself as the person referred to by Dr Mahathir Mohamad in an upcoming memoir, and launched a scathing attack on the former leader for siding with a “crooked businessman” whom he said had made a false claim against him.

This comes after a report by MalaysiaNow quoting Mahathir in his soon-to-be-launched book, “Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia”, in which the former prime minister accused an aide to former finance minister Lim Guan Eng of interfering in government business including by making threats to a developer involved in a troubled project in the city centre.

Pua said the project in question was Exchange106, a skyscraper which forms part of the Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur, developed by Mulia Property Development Sdn Bhd, a company linked to controversial Indonesian tycoon Djoko Tjandra.

But he said he was never involved in any negotiations with the company, adding that Lim had asked him to “monitor the progress and resolution” of issues surrounding the project.

“The problem is, I could never have ‘threatened’ the property developer because I had never personally met or spoken to the developer!” said Pua, adding that negotiations with the company were carried out by then deputy treasurer-general Asri Hamidon and the finance ministry-owned TRX City Sdn Bhd, the master developer of Tun Razak Exchange.

Pua said Djoko, angered by a due diligence requested by the finance ministry, had met with Mahathir in a meeting arranged by “one of Mahathir’s trusted advisers”.

“Mahathir was furious when he was told by Pak Joe that Tony Pua had ‘threatened’ to take over Mulia’s 49% stake for only RM1 after the latter had invested more than RM1.1 billion in the project already.

“It is unfortunate that he (Mahathir) prefers to believe the words of an extremely crooked foreign tycoon, previously convicted of cheating hundreds of billions of rupiah from Bank Bali in 2009, and subsequently convicted again for forgery in 2020 and bribery in 2021,” said Pua, referring to Djoko.

The RM3 billion Exchange106 faced problems after the developer failed to obtain a loan for about half of the cost.

Pua said the company had been offered funding by the Najib administration, in exchange for the government being given “temporary” ownership of 51% of the project.

Pua said following the allegation against him, Mahathir summoned Lim in November 2018, some six months after the Pakatan Harapan government came into power.

But Pua said Lim had defended his role in the dispute with the property developer, adding that the finance ministry’s action was endorsed after several Cabinet deliberations.

Pua went on to say he was proud of his “little role… to protect the interest of Malaysian taxpayers”, adding that it ensured the project was completed without any loss on the part of the government.

“Mahathir should have been proud that his government had successfully protected the interest of the rakyat in this multi-billion ringgit scandal and recorded that achievement in his memoirs.

“Instead he has chosen to be petty and wrote about how he was able to ‘put a stop’ to the lowly political secretary of the minister of finance.”

In his book, Mahathir, without naming Pua, said he had “put a stop” to a DAP leader whom he discovered had been participating in meetings in which he had no authority.

“There were also occasions when this adviser spoke publicly on behalf of the government despite having no standing to do so,” said Mahathir.

“It’s not the way a government works, and I put a stop to all instances of it that I was aware of, but it was this kind of behaviour that allowed the Umno cybertroopers to play up ethnic insecurities,” he wrote in the 304-page volume which will be available in bookstores this month.

