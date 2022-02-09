Mahathir : It Was So Bad I Hoped I Wouldn’t Recover – “I Hoped I Would Not Recover”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he had hoped that he would not recover from his recent health condition, giving the public a glimpse of how serious his situation was when he was admitted to the National Heart Centre (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur.

In his second public appearance since doctors allowed him to go home, the former veteran leader who was prime minister twice said his condition was “very bad”.

“I have recovered from an illness that I felt was very bad, to the extent that there were times that I hoped I would not recover.

“But praise to God, with the treatment at IJN, I have recovered,” Mahathir, who turns 97 in July, said in a video message.

Pictures of him taking a walk at the Putrajaya lake accompanied by his wife Dr Siti Hasmah Ali were also shared on his social media accounts.

Mahathir was readmitted to IJN last month after undergoing an elective procedure on Jan 7.

He was previously admitted to IJN in December, when doctors said they were conducting a series of tests on him.

News of his health had drawn nationwide interest, with special prayers held for his recovery.

On Feb 4, his office said he had been allowed to go home although he would have to return to IJN for follow-up treatment.

Mahathir today said he was now able to carry out daily activities although his movements were weaker.

“I can walk, eat, sleep, sit. It is almost like normal,” he said.