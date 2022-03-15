Mahathir : Sultan Doesn’t Decide Who Johor’s Next Menteri Besar Will Be, Party That Won Election Will

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The role of appointing the new Johor Menteri Besar lies with the party that won the election, not with the Sultan of Johor – Mahathir Mohamad

“It will take some time to appoint an acting Menteri Besar of Johor. We will try to appoint one as soon as possible.”

“We have a few candidates we have to trace; very quickly, we will find him,” said Tun Dr Mahathir.

When pressed if it was the Sultan of Johor who would be appointing the MB or acting MB, Dr Mahathir said: “This is a political decision.”

Lawyer Ahmad Solehin Abd Ghani, however, has contradicted the prime minister, saying the Johor Sultan has the absolute right to appoint a Menteri Besar under the Undang-undang Tubuh Negeri Johor 1895, or the Johor State Constitution.

“Under Undang-undang Tubuh Negeri Johor, Item 3 (1), it is stated that the Sultan has the absolute right in appointing the Menteri Besar where in the issue of appointing, His Majesty does not have to act on advice from any quarters, ” said Mr Solehin in a Facebook post.

“However, through ‘convention’, parties that won would send several names as Menteri Besar candidate to Johor Sultan for His Majesty’s consideration where, in this matter, Pakatan Harapan should send the names,” said Mr Solehin.

Source : The Straits Times