News

Mahathir : Sultan Doesn’t Decide Who Johor’s Next Menteri Besar Will Be, Party That Won Election Will

Posted on

The role of appointing the new Johor Menteri Besar lies with the party that won the election, not with the Sultan of Johor – Mahathir Mohamad

“It will take some time to appoint an acting Menteri Besar of Johor. We will try to appoint one as soon as possible.”

“We have a few candidates we have to trace; very quickly, we will find him,” said Tun Dr Mahathir.

When pressed if it was the Sultan of Johor who would be appointing the MB or acting MB, Dr Mahathir said: “This is a political decision.”

Lawyer Ahmad Solehin Abd Ghani, however, has contradicted the prime minister, saying the Johor Sultan has the absolute right to appoint a Menteri Besar under the Undang-undang Tubuh Negeri Johor 1895, or the Johor State Constitution.

“Under Undang-undang Tubuh Negeri Johor, Item 3 (1), it is stated that the Sultan has the absolute right in appointing the Menteri Besar where in the issue of appointing, His Majesty does not have to act on advice from any quarters, ” said Mr Solehin in a Facebook post.

“However, through ‘convention’, parties that won would send several names as Menteri Besar candidate to Johor Sultan for His Majesty’s consideration where, in this matter, Pakatan Harapan should send the names,” said Mr Solehin.

Source : The Straits Times

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

106.8K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
38.7K
14,335
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
31.8K
11,892
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
28.7K
10,065
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
27.1K
9,598
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
25.4K
9,940
News

Mahathir & Anwar Ibrahim Joined To Demand Muhyiddin Resignation : Anwar Will Be The Next PM With 12 UMNO MPs & Pejuang MPs Support – Mukhriz DPM
21.4K
9,079
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
21.2K
8,552
News

Breaking News : Agong Blocking Ismail Sabri’s Appointment As PM9 – Malaysia To The Brink Of Yet Another Constitutional Crisis
19.0K
8,811
News

Covid-19 Data Being Tweaked : Daily Numbers Of Covid-19 Cases Will Be Adjusted To Below 500 For GPS To Declare For State Election
18.7K
8,569
News

MPs Want PAC Probe Into Muhyiddin RM38.5mil Seri Perdana Repairs – Why Wiring & Floor And Ceilings Damages Cost RM 38.5 Million To Repair?
To Top