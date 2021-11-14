Malacca Election : Muhyiddin Shows Desperation & Stupidity With Self-Praised & More Lies – Fights A Losing Battle Against UMNO

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Melaka received 18.7 million tourists and attracted RM21.3 billion revenue in 2019. About 67% were domestic tourists while the remaining 37% were foreign visitors. That’s about 6.9 million foreign tourists. It may not sound a lot, but based on total 26.1 million tourist arrivals in Malaysia in the same year, Melaka (Malacca) actually grabbed a whopping 26.4% of the market share.

However, the tourism sector in the state of Melaka plunged more than 70% in 2020 due to Coronavirus pandemic. Last year was also the same year Muhyiddin betrayed his allies in the democratically elected Pakatan Harapan government so that he could become a prime minister, working hand-in-glove with corrupt UMNO and radical PAS Islamist party to form a backdoor government.

More importantly, the state that depends heavily on tourism dollars suffered largely due to Muhyiddin’s economic mismanagement and Covid-19 mishandling. The power-hungry prime minister’s coup in the Sabah state, which sparked a new wave of the outbreak, and multiple half-baked lockdowns thereafter were largely responsible for the prolonging pandemic that affects tourism.

Crucially, most of the foreign tourists to Malacca were from China, Singapore and Indonesia. It was therefore a foolish political move to politicise the “Timah Whisky” when PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang – the best friend of Muhyiddin – insisted that Timah resembles the name of the daughter of Prophet Muhammad, hence must be banned for “confusing” the Malay Muslims.

Not satisfied with religious extremism and bigotry, the government, comprising primarily UMNO, PAS and Bersatu, has banned the sales of alcohol in sundry shops, grocery stalls and even Chinese medicine outlets in their effort to suppress and oppress the non-Muslims. What do you think happens to the Melaka’s tourism industry with Talibans and terrorists running the country?

Do you really think the people of Malacca will vote for Taliban Hadi’s party (PAS) or Traitor Muhyiddin’s party (Bersatu) in the coming November 20 state election, knowing very well both men have destroyed their rice bowl and will continue to screw up the state’s economy? Not only Muhyiddin was the worst prime minister, his 17-month-regime had done the most damage than any previous

Melaka received 18.7 million tourists and attracted RM21.3 billion revenue in 2019. About 67% were domestic tourists while the remaining 37% were foreign visitors. That’s about 6.9 million foreign tourists. It may not sound a lot, but based on total 26.1 million tourist arrivals in Malaysia in the same year, Melaka (Malacca) actually grabbed a whopping 26.4% of the market share.

However, the tourism sector in the state of Melaka plunged more than 70% in 2020 due to Coronavirus pandemic. Last year was also the same year Muhyiddin betrayed his allies in the democratically elected Pakatan Harapan government so that he could become a prime minister, working hand-in-glove with corrupt UMNO and radical PAS Islamist party to form a backdoor government.

More importantly, the state that depends heavily on tourism dollars suffered largely due to Muhyiddin’s economic mismanagement and Covid-19 mishandling. The power-hungry prime minister’s coup in the Sabah state, which sparked a new wave of the outbreak, and multiple half-baked lockdowns thereafter were largely responsible for the prolonging pandemic that affects tourism.

Timah Whisky – Abu Nuwas Arak

Crucially, most of the foreign tourists to Malacca were from China, Singapore and Indonesia. It was therefore a foolish political move to politicise the “Timah Whisky” when PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang – the best friend of Muhyiddin – insisted that Timah resembles the name of the daughter of Prophet Muhammad, hence must be banned for “confusing” the Malay Muslims.

Not satisfied with religious extremism and bigotry, the government, comprising primarily UMNO, PAS and Bersatu, has banned the sales of alcohol in sundry shops, grocery stalls and even Chinese medicine outlets in their effort to suppress and oppress the non-Muslims. What do you think happens to the Melaka’s tourism industry with Talibans and terrorists running the country?

Do you really think the people of Malacca will vote for Taliban Hadi’s party (PAS) or Traitor Muhyiddin’s party (Bersatu) in the coming November 20 state election, knowing very well both men have destroyed their rice bowl and will continue to screw up the state’s economy? Not only Muhyiddin was the worst prime minister, his 17-month-regime had done the most damage than any previous governments.

Melaka – Malacca

It was incredibly hilarious seeing how PAS extremists continue their self-fulfilling prophecy, convincing themselves that they could win the Melaka state election, while Bersatu traitors also think they could win with their wishful thinking. Yes, not only both PAS and Bersatu, contesting under Perikatan Nasional banner, are being “syok sendiri” (self-amused), but also “bodoh sombong” (stupid yet arrogant).

There’s a reason why PAS was totally wiped out in Melaka in the 2018 General Election, getting only 10% of total votes. Not only the Islamist party failed to defend its lone state seat (which it won with help from Pakatan Harapan in 2013) and lost in all the 24 seats it contested, a jaw-dropping 10 of its candidates were humiliated when they lost their deposits – getting less than 10% of the total votes cast.

Clearly the Islamist party is extremely toxic in Melaka. Seriously, Muhyiddin’s fragile Perikatan Nasional is better off without PAS. When even the Malay Muslims in Melaka overwhelmingly rejected an extremist party, it’s super dumb to be associated with the bigots. However, without PAS’ machinery and grassroots support, Mr Muhyiddin’s party is crippled.

Allowing Timah Whisky to keep its name now is rather too late, after attempts to stir up racial and religion sentiments among the Malays have backfired. The damage has been done. It will neither help PAS nor Bersatu. UMNO’s lapdog – Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) – tried to claim credit, but voters today are simply too smart to be insulted with such cheap political gimmicks.

As desperado Muhyiddin fights a losing battle against UMNO, his own ally in the federal government, and opposition Pakatan Harapan for the Malay votes in the Melaka state election, he has again issued a “syok sendiri” statement that Gerakan, his version of MCA, could garner the support of the Chinese community. The problem is, Gerakan is worse than PAS in Melaka.

Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin appears to be a lone ranger in the election campaign in Melaka. His two most trusted lieutenants who engineered the “Sheraton Move”, Azmin Ali and Hamzah Zainuddin, are visibly absent. Both Azmin and Hamzah, who betrayed PKR and UMNO respectively, were too controversial due to their previous treachery and treasonous.

It’s not rocket science that Mr Muhyiddin is running a campaign similar to that of Sabah, where he had used “Abah Kita” (our father) moniker to trick ignorant voters. In Melaka, he currently runs a silly campaign called “Abah Sayang Melaka” (father loves Melaka). An initial “Melaka Sayang Abah” (Melaka loves father) campaign was scrapped after being ridiculed, mocked and rejected.

However, unlike in Sabah where he was still the prime minister, Muhyiddin can no longer splash cash to buy votes in Melaka now, not that the people of Melaka could be easily tricked and bought like the gullible Sabahans. Still, he could afford to sponsor independent candidates to sabotage UMNO, the same tactic used in Sabah to split the votes which saw UMNO lost some seats.

The Bersatu president was indeed very desperate based on his combative campaign against UMNO, so much so that he looked spectacularly stupid. Muhyiddin claims that he’s not a vengeful person because he personally suggested turtle egg Ismail Sabri as his successor. In truth, lame duck Sabri was chosen because he has been Muhyiddin’s strong supporter from the beginning.

He then bragged that he could easily topple the UMNO-led state government of Johor, but chose not to do so for the sake of people’s safety. Amusingly, when UMNO warlord Shahrir provoked Muhyiddin, challenging him to pull support in Johor, the former PM went ballistic, calling Shahrir “stupid”. Did Muhyiddin realize how stupid he was to threaten to topple the Johor government without the balls to follow through?

If Muhyiddin was a man with integrity and honour whom the people admire, as he keeps telling himself, he should teach UMNO Johor a lesson by withdrawing Bersatu’s support. After all, was not Johor Sultan Ibrahim a huge fan of him, a former Chief Minister of Johor? If indeed Perikatan Nasional was as strong as it claims, it should be able to win Johor together with PAS and Gerakan, no?

The best part was when the racist, corrupt and traitor Muhyiddin declared that his fragile Perikatan Nasional is a principled, transparent, caring and good government who rejects abuse of power and fight corruption. Perhaps he should explain why it was a jolly good decision to splash RM38.5 million renovations on the prime minister’s residence “Seri Perdana” that he never planned to ocupy.

Was not shutting down the Parliament under the pretext of fighting Coronavirus, when the rest of the country was opened, speaks volumes of not only an abuse of power, but also the greatest cowardice displayed by Muhyiddin? A man without the gut to face the peoples’ representatives in Parliament and without the balls to accept a challenge from an UMNO warlord is simply pathetic.

In reality, the man who had betrayed his allies Pakatan Harapan, only to be backstabbed and betrayed by his gang of UMNO crooks, is absolutely terrified in facing the Melaka state election. His campaign strategy is horrible and his self-praised is overkill. Worse, he is clueless about the reality on the ground. The people of Melaka are concerned about bread and butter issues.

Muhyiddin should have boycotted the state election under the pretext of saving the people from Covid-19, in order to save his party from total annihilation and humiliation. He had bet that both PM Ismail Sabri and PAS President Hadi could persuade and convince UMNO leadership to work together with Perikatan Nasional disguised under Malay unity. But the two idiots had failed their missions.

Running like a headless chicken, Mahiaddin alias Muhyiddin is throwing everything, including the kitchen sink, to save his loosely glued coalition. Unfortunately, the people of Melaka still remember what he did last year in the Sheraton Move and this year during the Covid-19 pandemic. Corruption may be part of UMNO Malay culture, but certainly not treachery and betrayal. He will meet his Waterloo in Malacca.