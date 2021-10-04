Malacca State Government Had Fallen : UMNO President Zahid Hamidi Wants State Polls In Melaka Now

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has proposed that a state election be held in Melaka in the wake of news that the Umno-led state government had collapsed.

The Umno president said he did not care that his party was now in charge of the state and called for the state assembly to be dissolved.

“I think it would be better for an election to be held and the mandate returned to the people to choose the state government they want,” the Bagan Datuk MP said when debating the 12th Malaysia Plan at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zahid also expressed hope that the political crisis in Melaka would not see another shake-up in Putrajaya.

Earlier today, former Melaka chief minister and Sungai Udang assemblyman Idris Haron, from Umno, announced that the state government had fallen.

He said three executive councillors, including himself, had resigned and withdrawn support for chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership, along with another Umno assemblyman,

“This signifies that the state government has a deficit in support,” Idris said at a press conference.

The other two exco members are former DAP man Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu) and Bersatu’s Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas). Umno’s Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor) also retracted his support for the state government.

Last Friday, FMT reported that there was speculation that some Barisan Nasional and Bersatu assemblymen were planning to withdraw their support for Sulaiman’s government within the next few weeks.

The move is said to have come after two months of negotiations between Pakatan Harapan and the four state assemblymen from BN and Bersatu.

Source : FMT