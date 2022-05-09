News

Malaysia Boleh : Malaysia Ranks 1st In Asia & 4th In The World For Most Visits To Porn Websites

Posted on

In a shocking revelation by Pornhub, Malaysians have been killing time at home during the MCO by seeking adult entertainment at PornHub, the world’s largest adult entertainment site.

Just how invested are Malaysians, well, currently we are ranked #1 in Asia, and #4 in the world, after Slovakia, Bulgarian and Ireland!

Pretty high, if you look at Pornhub’s numbers. Visitors to Pornhub’s sites from Malaysia are more likely to search for coronavirus-themed porn than anywhere else in Asia—84%.

Globally, Slovakia ranks at the top of the list for “Countries Most Often Searching” for Coronavirus Porn, followed by Bulgaria, Ireland, and Malaysia. Interestingly, Pornhub’s sites are, by default, blocked by local ISPs in Malaysia, although there are workarounds to access blocked sites in general. That, perhaps, could be why Malaysians are yet to receive free access to Pornhub’s Premium services.

