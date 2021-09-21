Malaysia COVID Deaths Spike With Sixth Most In The World – Cases Involving Children In Malaysia Rose To 310,074

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Malaysia has become a coronavirus hotspot with the sixth-most deaths among nations last week despite overall being only 31st as the world’s fatalities declined 5% and cases 9%.

The Asian nation of 32.9 million people recorded 2,648 deaths in the past week, which is a 4% increase for a total of 23,067 and cases were up 122,376 to 20,082,876 with a 10% decline. On Saturday, Malaysia reported 324 deaths and 15,549 cases.

The death toll was 4,705,073 and cases were 229,263,441 through Sunday, according to tracking by Worldometers.info.

The United States continues to lead with 691,880 deaths and 42,900,906 cases. In the past week, the nation posted the most fatalities at 11,065 for a 7% gain and 944,318 infections for a 9% decline. On Sunday, the United States reported 311 deaths and 32,731 cases though most states don’t report data on weekends.

Asia has recorded the most cases of the continents at 74,119,476, far ahead of No. 2 Europe and No. 3 North America. In deaths, Asia is behind Europe and North America with 1,098,146.

Asia’s deaths declined 14% and cases 12% in one week.

But coronavirus is spiking in Malaysia, especially among children with schools scheduled to reopen in two weeks.

COVID-19 cases involving children in Malaysia rose to 310,074 by the end of August, which is 25 times more than the whole of last year when it was 12,620. And 41 children have died so far this year compared with six in 2020, the health ministry said on Sept. 2.

Like worldwide, children are not eligible to be vaccinated and vaccination of teenagers didn’t officially begin until Sept 8.

“The vaccination roll-out for teens is too slow,” Amanda Sanusi, whose five unvaccinated children aged between 12 and 17 have contracted coronavirus, told The Straits Times. “They should have looked at other countries which started earlier with no adverse effects, and vaccinated kids here before opening up the economic sectors.”

Malaysia has fully vaccinated 76.8% of its adult population. Among the overall population, it is 67.1% for one shot and 55.7% complete series.

Those figures are above many nations. The United States is at 63.7% for one shot and 54.5% complete series. In India, the rates are 42.9% for one shot and 14% fully vaccinated despite being a prime manufacturer of the vaccines.

Worldwide, vaccination doses grew by 230 million in one week to 5.92 billion with the world’s population of 7.9 billion, according to tracking by Bloomberg.

Source : UPI COM