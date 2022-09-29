Malaysia Defeaning Silence Over The Uyghur Issue In China Must Not Be Set As A Precedent Of Malaysia Stance Over The Issue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

MALAYSIA’S DEFEANING SILENCE OVER THE UYGHUR ISSUE IN CHINA MUST NOT BE SET AS A PRECEDENT OF MALAYSIA’S STANCE OVER THE ISSUE

Over time, we have heard multiple news report and growing concerns from the global community over the alleged atrocities that has been done by the Chinese government to the Uyghur people in the Xinjiang province. Yet until today, the Malaysian government has yet to make any significant stance on this issue, which does become a worrying sign of how we as Malaysian feel and react to such reports.

As one of the leading Islamic nations not only in the South East Asia but even in the global Islamic community, I believe that Malaysia’s silent stand over the matter is perhaps an indication of the Malaysian government of having too much fear of voicing out against an economic might like China or we simply do not care over what goes on in the Xinjiang because it is not happening in our backyard.

The Uyghur people, who majority of the population consists of people from the Islamic faith, continue to become a clear target of cultural assassination and inhumane human rights violations with the aim of clearing out their population from the region. Recent reports from the United Nations gave a damning overview to how far the Chinese government have treated the Uyghur people and yet until today, nothing has been done to reprimand the Chinese government in preventing from such violence to continue in their region.

What is even more baffling is that Malaysia, who in the past have taken a very public stand against human rights issues around the globe especially when it involves the Islamic community, have remained silent over the Uyghur issue and some may have deemed the government to have even “brushed off” the severity of the crimes in Xinjiang.

Why exactly have Malaysia remained silent until today? It is not uncommon for Malaysia as a nation to take a very vocal stand against an international atrocity that has happened against a particular Muslim community. For decades, the Malaysian government as well as the rakyat have passionately opposed and condemned the actions done by the Israeli government against the people of Palestine in their region.

The Malaysian government has also given a very strong message to India over derogatory remarks made about the Prophet and the religion. Malaysia has also taken a very vocal stance over the French government for allowing demeaning and derogatory remarks made of the Prophet from one of its local publications. With these in mind, one would then ask why is it different involving the Chinese government?

It is to my opinion that because there are lot more at stake especially with Malaysia’s economic and trade relationship with China that by Malaysia “rocking the boat” with China by addressing these issues publicly, we risk facing heavy repercussion economically with China that may end up unfavourable to us.

It is a shame that political parties like PAS would even be vocal enough to voice out against international concerts performed in the country yet remained absolutely silent over clear cut atrocities done to Muslims in China on a daily basis, which should warrant a bigger responsibility as an Islamic representative in the current government to address and protect.

However, this is where Malaysia needs to draw the line with China. There is an underlying ethical responsibility as an Islamic nation to give a voice for the voiceless of our fellow brethren of faith that must supersede future economic and financial gains for the country.

If we continue this path, China will remain defiant to continue doing what they feel is to their best interest without repercussions as long as they hold economic superiority to the other nations of the of world.

If Malaysia stands firm by condemning the Chinese government openly over their actions against the Uyghur people, this will create a strong message that we as a nation will not be intimidated by the prospect of losing business to China and at the same time, create a precedent for other nations, especially Islamic nations within our region to follow suit in relaying a similar message to the Chinese government that these actions need to stop immediately.

In truth, Malaysia will not be alone in condemning the actions of the Chinese government as countries such as United States, Canada, Australia and even the government body of the United Nations have previously addressed this issue strongly to them.

In short, this silence must not represent Malaysia’s view on the matter. So long that we do not put governmental pressure and adequate actions against the Chinese government for their actions in Xinjiang, we then fail as a responsible nation in taking what is ethically and morally right to protect the innocent from being violated.

It is imperative that Malaysia be as vocal as they were before in other human right violations issues and give a message that Malaysia will not be intimidated by a superpower nation from pointing out what is obviously a crime against humanity.