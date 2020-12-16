News

Malaysia Defence Minister : Wearing of Face Mask Only Compulsory In Crowded Public Places

Posted on

The wearing of face mask is only compulsory in crowded public places, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Admitting that there was still confusion on the wearing of face masks as part of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), he said it was not necessary if one was alone and practised physical distancing.

“There are many public places including parks, but if you are alone there is no need to wear a mask because it is only compulsory in crowded public places. In crowded markets, buses and LRT, it is a must to wear face masks.

“But if you are alone or there is physical distancing between those present, for example in restaurants, it is not necessary to wear masks. You can’t eat with your mask on,” he told a news conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here today.

Ismail Sabri made this clarification after viral social media report of an individual who was summoned for not wearing a face mask although he was alone in a public area.

Beginning Aug 1, the wearing of face masks was made compulsory in crowded public places, and offenders are liable to a RM1,000 fine under Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988).

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri urged local authorities to be firm by withdrawing the licences of owners of entertainment outlets who still refused to abide by the SOP.

He said there had been arrests involving entertainment centres almost daily although many reminders and notices had been issued.

“The government order is clear, that is night clubs and entertainment centres are not allowed to resume operations yet and are still under the prohibited list,” he added.

READ ALSO  Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal Appointed Sexy Hot Beauty Queen Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas As One of His Political Secretary

He also said the National Security Council had agreed in principle to a suggestion from the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry on the reopening of tourism activities especially outdoors like at Zoo Negara and Legoland.

On SOP enforcement, he said police arrested 201 individuals for various violations including not wearing face masks and not practising physical distancing, and all had been issued compound fines.

He said 14 illegal immigrants were also arrested yesterday under the nationwide Op Benteng.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × two =

Most Popular

90.1K
1
News

If UMNO JJ Is Worth RM 2 Billion , Then Zahid At Least RM 20 Billion & Najib RM 100 Billion – Why Still Ask The Public For Donation ?

7.6K
News

Merdeka Center Survey : Only 13% Malays Supporting Anwar Ibrahim To Be PM

1.8K
News

Senarai ADUN UMNO & DAP Yang Bekerjasama Untuk Menjatuhkan PAS & PPBM

1.5K
News

PAS Bent On Punishing ‘Treacherous’ UMNO That Join With With DAP & PH To Form The Government

1.4K
News

If Budget 2021 Fail To Be Pass On 15 December Then This Will Be The Most Likely New Cabinet Line Up Under Anwar-Najib-Zahid-DAP New Government

1.4K
News

Muhyiddin Has Majority Support To Continue Leading The Nation : Dewan Rakyat Passes Perikatan’s Budget 2021

1.3K
News

Breaking News : Voting On Federal Budget To Be Delayed

1.3K
News

Muafakat Nasional On Brink of Collapse As UMNO Camp Aligned with Najib-Zahid Lays Claim To PAS Seats For GE15

1.3K
News

Kadir Jasin : DAP Sudah Setuju Untuk Bergabung Dengan UMNO Tanpa MCA-MIC Pada PR 15

1.3K
News

Nazri Aziz Cadang UMNO Dan Pakatan Harapan Tubuh Kerajaan di Perak Tanpa PAS & PPBM

To Top