Malaysia Defense Minister : Gatherings To Usher In 2021 Are Banned – No New Year Eve Celebrations & Stay Home

Gatherings involving large crowds to usher in 2021 are banned, the government announced today.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was because such gatherings were still under the blacklist of activities based on the current SOPs.

“There are many ways to celebrate the new year. We will not stop those celebrating alone, or with family members in the same household.

“But big celebrations, such as those previously held in KLCC, will not be allowed because it involves gatherings that make it difficult to practise physical distancing,” he said in a press conference today.

Ismail also warned that the government might revert to stricter SOPs, should people fail to comply with the set rules during the year-end holidays.

This could involve the ban of interstate and inter-district travel again, he said.

“Since we’ve opened up state and district borders, the health ministry has conducted assessments once every two weeks.

“If the cases continue to increase and the ministry feels that we should review the SOPs, then we will look into it.”

However, Ismail said no issues regarding nationwide travel have been brought up at the National Security Council meetings as yet, adding that they would only make a decision after the health ministry’s advice.

He also maintained that the country’s international borders remained closed to all foreigners, including those from the UK, South Africa and Hong Kong, where the new strain of the Covid-19 virus has been detected.

The conditional movement control order (CMCO) for all districts in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will be extended until Jan 14 next year, said Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking at a press conference, Ismail said this was due to the high number of active cases in the affected areas.

The CMCO for Selangor and Kuala Lumpur had been scheduled to end on Dec 31, except in the Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor districts, which were not affected.

The CMCO for all districts in Sabah, too, has been extended until Jan 14.