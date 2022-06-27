News

Malaysia Drops Five Spots To 62 In Corruption Index Rankings – Lack Of Political Will In Fighting Institutional Corruption

Posted on

RECENTLY, The Edge Markets reported that Malaysia dropped five spots to rank 62 in the global rankings of Transparency International Malaysia’s (TI-M) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021, marking the second consecutive year that the country has seen a decline in the rankings.

TI-M president Dr Muhammad Mohan has reportedly said that Malaysia’s score fell below the 50-point mark to 48 for 2021, from 51 and 53 in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

The CPI uses a scale of zero to 100, with lower scores indicating higher corruption.

Among the ASEAN countries, Malaysia ranked third after Singapore (score of 85) and Brunei (score of 60). Notably, Singapore was the only Asian country to make it to the top 10, ranking fourth after Denmark, Finland and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, among selected Islamic countries, Malaysia ranked sixth after the UAE, Qatar, Brunei, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

He highlighted several reasons that could be the factors behind Malaysia’s declining score.

“The last four governments have lacked political will to table the Political Financing Bill. As a result, money politics is still rampant, both during elections and as a scheme for corruption.

“The proposed IPCMC (Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission) Bill was revised to a watered down, ineffective bill. There also has been no progress on reforms to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which were recommended in 2015,“ he reportedly said.

Muhammad also pointed out the acquittals or discharges not amounting to acquittal to high profile personalities in several corruption cases with no clear clarification from the Attorney General’s office, the suspension of parliament during the Movement Control Order and the continued lack of political will from various administrations in fighting institutional corruption.

Other factors included the appointments of politicians without experience to head government-linked companies and government-linked investment companies, lack of progress on amendments to the Whistleblowers Protection Act 2010, as well as the continued adverse findings and repeated governance failures observed in the Auditor General’s annual report.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

62.7K
83
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
54.6K
20,271
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
49.8K
45
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
41.5K
39
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
37.4K
40
News

1MDB Audit Report Tampering Trial Of Najib Razak : Ex-Auditor-General Tells Court She Was Shocked Predecessor Told To Amend 1MDB Audit Report
33.9K
15,708
News

Malaysia From 30% To 51% Shares : Daylight Robberies Why Local Talents & Companies Fled Elsewhere – Forcing Non-Malays To Give Up 51% Of Their Business
31.2K
10,727
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
28.4K
42
News

Jangan Iktiraf Istilah Abang Besar Di Laut China Selatan
28.3K
93
News

Bossku Forbes Malaysia Top 33 Richest : Former Director Confirmed That RM2.28 Billion From 1MDB Had Entered The Personal Accounts Of Najib Razak
28.1K
10,675
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
To Top