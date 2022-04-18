News

Malaysia E-Scooter New Rules : Driving License Will Be Needed For Micro-Mobility Vehicles – Modified Bicycles Were Illegal

New rules on “micro-mobility vehicles” are to be announced by the government soon, which could include requiring a driving licence for e-scooters capable of going faster than 50km/h.

A comprehensive list on the types of vehicles considered “micro-mobility vehicles” would be issued, said transport minister Wee Ka Siong in a media interview.

He said it was now a “trend” for some electric bicycles to be faster than motorcycles, China Press reported, and they could cause accidents if the rider went too fast and lost control, something he wanted to avoid.

Wee said the Road Transport Act had been amended to cover “micro-mobility vehicles”, and his ministry would soon reveal comprehensive proposed rules for the use of such vehicles.

The rules would include what types of vehicles would be allowed on public roads and on what conditions riders would require a driving licence.

Wee added that action could be taken under the Land Transport Act for any vehicles deemed unsuitable for use on the highway.

He said modified bicycles (basikal lajak) were illegal, warning that the police can enforce the law against those found riding these bicycles on highways.

“The law is in the hands of the police. I have suggested to the authorities to strengthen the law because, currently, the government has legalised the control of ‘basikal lajak’.”

Source : FMT

