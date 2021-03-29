News

Malaysia Is Not Invited : Joe Biden Invites 40 World Leaders To Leaders Summit On Climate Including Singapore , Vietnam & Indonesia – US Does Not Recognized ‘Backdoor Govt’ ?

Posted on

President Biden invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Summit on Climate he will host on April 22 and 23. The virtual Leaders Summit will be live streamed for public viewing.

President Biden took action his first day in office to return the United States to the Paris Agreement. Days later, on January 27, he announced that he would soon convene a leaders summit to galvanize efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

The Leaders Summit on Climate will underscore the urgency – and the economic benefits – of stronger climate action. It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow.

In recent years, scientists have underscored the need to limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in order to stave off the worst impacts of climate change. A key goal of both the Leaders Summit and COP26 will be to catalyze efforts that keep that 1.5-degree goal within reach. The Summit will also highlight examples of how enhanced climate ambition will create good paying jobs, advance innovative technologies, and help vulnerable countries adapt to climate impacts.

By the time of the Summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement. In his invitation, the President urged leaders to use the Summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition.

The Summit will reconvene the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions and global GDP. The President also invited the heads of other countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy. A small number of business and civil society leaders will also participate in the Summit.

READ ALSO  Malaysia Racism Has To Stop - The Inbalance Is No More In The Racial Differences & It Is Like A Time Bomb Waiting To Explode

Malaysia is not invited

  1. Antigua and Barbuda
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Bhutan
  6. Brazil
  7. Canada
  8. Chile
  9. China
  10. Colombia
  11. Republic of the Congo
  12. Denmark
  13. European Commission
  14. European Council
  15. France
  16. Gabon
  17. Germany
  18. India
  19. Indonesia
  20. Israel
  21. Italy
  22. Jamaica
  23. Japan
  24. Kenya
  25. Republic of the Marshall Islands
  26. Mexico
  27. New Zealand
  28. Nigeria
  29. Norway
  30. Poland
  31. Republic of Korea
  32. The Russian Federation
  33. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  34. Singapore
  35. South Africa
  36. Spain
  37. Turkey
  38. United Arab Emirates
  39. United Kingdom
  40. Vietnam

Malaysia is NOT invited. Malaysia doesn’t cut it on a climate summit while Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam are invited.

So embarrasing, or maybe US does not really recognized this ‘backdoor govt’ ?

Source : White House

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × 5 =

Most Popular

26.0K
News

Malaysian Influential Politician Sexually Assaulting A Businesswoman At Her Home In KL – Kissing & Groping Her Breast

20.5K
News

Cathryn Li 李元玲 Throwing A Tantrum & Storms Out Of Live Interview After Losing Her Cool

11.1K
News

DAP Liew Chin Tong : Anwar Negotiated With Zahid & Najib To Form A Court Cluster Government

8.9K
News

DAP Anthony Loke To Take Over From Lim Guan Eng As Secretary-General Before June 30

7.9K
News

Monorail Lane Collapsed : Crane Part Falls On Car At SUKE Highway Construction

5.5K
News

PKR Xavier Aide Arrested Over RM 77 Million Bribery Case In Bank Account Despite Just 22 Months In Power

5.5K
News

Please Share : Police Hunting Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee For Money Laundering & Commercial Crimes

4.7K
News

RM10000 Compounds – Here’s Why Malaysians Should Not Pay Even The 50% Discount, But Fight All The Way To The Federal Court

4.6K
News

Hong Kong Actor Ng Man Tat’s Ashes To Be Placed In Malaysia

3.9K
News

‘Fake News’ To Say Emergency Is Because Govt Lost Majority – RM100,000 Fine & 3 Years Jail

To Top