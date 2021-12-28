News

Malaysia KL SMART Tunnel Listed As One Of 10 World’s Greatest Tunnels & Received Recognition Award By The United Nations

5 billion litres of floodwater was successfully diverted

The Stormwater Management And Road Tunnel or SMART tunnel has been listed as one of the 10 greatest tunnels in the world, according to CNN. This adds to the tunnel’s earlier recognition by the United Nations, where it received the Habitat Scroll of Honour Award in 2011 for its innovative and unique management of storm water and peak hour traffic.

As a bit of a recap, the SMART project was completed in 2007, and serves as both a flood relief tunnel and motorway. The former features a storm water tunnel that measures 9.7 km in length while the motorway tunnel length is 4 km.

The tunnel was built to solve the problem of flash flooding in Kuala Lumpur, and is expected to prevent billions of ringgit of possible flood damage and costs from traffic congestion. The article states that since it opened, “flood-prone areas such as Masjid Jamek, Dataran Merdeka, Leboh Ampang and Jalan Melaka have been spared from floods.”

The Stormwater Management And Road Tunnel or better known as ‘SMART Tunnel’ is a storm drainage and road structure in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and a major national project in the country. The 9.7 km tunnel is the longest stormwater drainage tunnel in Southeast Asia and the second-longest in Asia. Such a proud architecture got built.

The main objective of this tunnel is to solve the problem of flash floods in Kuala Lumpur and also to reduce traffic jams along Jalan Sungai Besi and also Loke Yew flyover at Pudu during rush hour. There are two components of this tunnel, the stormwater tunnel, and the motorway tunnel. It is the longest multi-purpose tunnel in the world. Other than the ‘SMART Tunnel’, these are other tunnels that have got listed as 10 of the world’s greatest tunnels ever built.

It begins at Kampung Berembang lake near Klang River at Ampang and ends at Taman Desa lake near Kerayong River at Salak South. The project is led by the government, including the Malaysian Highway Authority (Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia, LLM) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage Malaysia (Jabatan Pengairan dan Saliran, JPS) and also a company joint venture pact between Gamuda Berhad and Malaysian Mining Corporation Berhad (MMC).

KL Would’ve Sunk Further If It Wasn’t For The Smart Tunnel, Says Water And Environment Ministry

5 million cubic meters of water was successfully diverted by Smart Tunnel, says KASA top brass

At 9.7 km long, the government-owned tunnel is the longest stormwater tunnel in South East Asia and the second-longest in Asia.

Construction of the tunnel started in November 2003 and cost RM1. 887bn (US$514.6m).

