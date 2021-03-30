Malaysia Most Wanted Men Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee Converts To Islam

The police are still on the hunt for businessman Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee. Although they have gone as far as to stake out his apartment, the 33-year-old has yet to be found.

More information about the wayward Dato Sri has started to surface in the past few days, such as his meeting with a triad leader in 2019. Recently, it came to light that Liow had converted to Islam last year.

According to China Press, the founder of the Winner Dynasty Group went to the Malaysian Islamic Welfare Organization (PERKIM) office in August 2020. He completed the conversion procedures there and was declared a Muslim. After converting to Islam, Liow uploaded photos of his conversion on his Facebook, captioning it as “The day I, Soon Hee, joined Islam and became a Hui.”

The reason for his conversion apparently lay with his fiancé. At that time, his fiancé was a Chinese woman from the Hui ethnic group. For some reason, Liow assumed that Muslims and the Hui people were one and the same. The post has since been deleted.

The Johor police are searching for Dato Sri Nicky Liow for offences related to organised crime. On 25th March, the police reported no sighting of him in Penang. As of now, he is still on the loose.

IGP: Fugitive Dato Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee Net Worth Amounted To RM1 Billion – “One of The Officers Had Leaked Info To Liow & Providing Ample Time To Transfer His Wealth To An Undisclosed Location”