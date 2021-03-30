News

Malaysia Most Wanted Men Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee Converts To Islam

Posted on

The police are still on the hunt for businessman Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee. Although they have gone as far as to stake out his apartment, the 33-year-old has yet to be found.

More information about the wayward Dato Sri has started to surface in the past few days, such as his meeting with a triad leader in 2019. Recently, it came to light that Liow had converted to Islam last year.

According to China Press, the founder of the Winner Dynasty Group went to the Malaysian Islamic Welfare Organization (PERKIM) office in August 2020. He completed the conversion procedures there and was declared a Muslim. After converting to Islam, Liow uploaded photos of his conversion on his Facebook, captioning it as “The day I, Soon Hee, joined Islam and became a Hui.”

The reason for his conversion apparently lay with his fiancé. At that time, his fiancé was a Chinese woman from the Hui ethnic group. For some reason, Liow assumed that Muslims and the Hui people were one and the same. The post has since been deleted.

The Johor police are searching for Dato Sri Nicky Liow for offences related to organised crime. On 25th March, the police reported no sighting of him in Penang. As of now, he is still on the loose.

IGP: Fugitive Dato Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee Net Worth Amounted To RM1 Billion – “One of The Officers Had Leaked Info To Liow & Providing Ample Time To Transfer His Wealth To An Undisclosed Location”

READ ALSO  DAP Hypocrite For Taking The Chinese For A Ride : Support PAS Nik Aziz Sharia Amendment Bill That Later Became RUU355﻿
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen − seven =

Most Popular

26.4K
News

Malaysian Influential Politician Sexually Assaulting A Businesswoman At Her Home In KL – Kissing & Groping Her Breast

20.6K
News

Cathryn Li 李元玲 Throwing A Tantrum & Storms Out Of Live Interview After Losing Her Cool

11.3K
News

DAP Liew Chin Tong : Anwar Negotiated With Zahid & Najib To Form A Court Cluster Government

9.0K
News

DAP Anthony Loke To Take Over From Lim Guan Eng As Secretary-General Before June 30

8.0K
News

Monorail Lane Collapsed : Crane Part Falls On Car At SUKE Highway Construction

5.6K
News

Please Share : Police Hunting Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee For Money Laundering & Commercial Crimes

5.5K
News

PKR Xavier Aide Arrested Over RM 77 Million Bribery Case In Bank Account Despite Just 22 Months In Power

4.8K
News

RM10000 Compounds – Here’s Why Malaysians Should Not Pay Even The 50% Discount, But Fight All The Way To The Federal Court

4.6K
News

Hong Kong Actor Ng Man Tat’s Ashes To Be Placed In Malaysia

3.9K
News

‘Fake News’ To Say Emergency Is Because Govt Lost Majority – RM100,000 Fine & 3 Years Jail

To Top