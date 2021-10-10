Malaysia National Badminton Player Kisona Cried : Racist PPBM Leader Ask “From Which Estate Did BAM Pick Up This Indian Keling To Be Malaysia Main Player?”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Malaysia’s women’s singles player, S. Kisona has admitted that the racist remark made against her on social media during the recent Sudirman Cup tournament has affected her psychology and performance.

However, the 23 -year -old from Seremban, Negeri Sembilan was determined to put the incident aside and focus on the Uber Cup opening match against hosts Denmark on Saturday where she is going to be the first singles player for Malaysia. She said,

“Obviously (it affects me) because I am also a human being. However, I need to shift my focus to the next match, I leave it to the family, BAM (Malaysian Badminton Association) and relevant authorities to resolve this issue.”

When discussing the issue with the media, Kisona could not hold back tears.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has opened an investigation against Borhanuddin Che Rahim, the now former Vice Chief of Bersatu, Pasir Puteh division, after he issued racist remarks against national badminton shuttler, S. Kisona.

Based on a report by Sinar Harian, Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, shared that the investigation paper was opened based on the police report received by his party recently.

“We have received a report on this matter, so we will carry out an investigation. We are investigating this according to Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

Earlier, a racially offensive post was written and published on a Facebook account owned by Borhanuddin against S. Kisona, after she had lost to a Japanese player in the Sudirman Cup semi-finals in Finland.

The post read,

“From which estate did BAM pick up this Indian (klng) to be Malaysia’s main player?”

This received immense backlash from local social media users, including criticism from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), who strongly condemned the racist posting.

Borhanuddin later apologised and resigned from his position as Vice Chief of Bersatu, Pasir Puteh division.

Though, Malaysians were not happy and called for further action to be taken against him in an effort to showcase the intolerance towards racism in Malaysia, especially while upholding the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ or ‘Malaysian Family’ principle created by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Facts about national badminton player Kisona Selvaduray

Born in 1998, Kisona Selvaduray is a 23-year-old badminton player from Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. She started playing the sport at the age of four at the Negeri Sembilan Chinese Recreation Club in Jelebu. Her motivation to venture into the sport came from her parents who also love the sport.

Kisona became a professional badminton player at seven and her badminton career kick-started in 2009 when she won the singles and doubles (with Kelly Siow) titles in a badminton tournament in Kangar, Perlis, by the Malaysia Schools Sports Council (MSSM).

Kisona is the youngest in her family and she has two brothers and a sister. An interesting fact about her family members is that all of them love the sport and have actually participated in tournaments.

Her father A. Selvaduray is a retired police officer who represented the Jelebu police team in the Negeri Government Services Games, and also a qualified grade three umpire. Her mother S.Valarmathi represented her school in badminton, and has also played for the Police Family Association team.

Meanwhile, her siblings Thinagaran, Mahendran, and Kanmani have represented the Jelebu district in badminton tournaments in Negeri Sembilan.

Not many people in Malaysia can actually speak more than three languages fluently, let alone athletes. But Kisona is in another linguistic league because she can speak five languages fluently.

Apart from English, Malay and Tamil, she can speak Cantonese and Mandarin as well. This is because Kisona attained her primary education from SJK (C) Yuk Hwa – a Chinese school.

Kisona’s first international game was the 2017 Indonesia International Series held in Surabaya when she was 19 years old. She rose to fame as a badminton player when she clinched her maiden title after winning against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the rubber set with 21–19.

Winning a gold medal in sports is ultimately what every athlete wants so as Kisona. Her first and only gold medal so far for badminton was won at the 2019 SEA Games that took place in the Philippines. In the final match, she competed against Ruselli Hartawan from Indonesia and clinched the gold after winning the rubber set with 21–13.

Apart from the gold medal, Kisona has also won several bronze medals at international games and tournaments such as the 2012 Asian Junior Championships, 2013 Asian Youth Games, and as mentioned above, the 2020 Badminton Asia Championships and the 2021 Sudirman Cup.

A BWF title is arguably one of the most prestigious wins for a badminton player and winning one is not a piece of cake. But Kisona has won the title six times including the one in her international debut.

Apart from that, she has won the title five other times such as the 2017 and 2018 Malaysia International, 2019 Hellas Open, 2019 Sydney International, and 2021 Spanish International. She is still a young player and we are certain that she’ll add to this in due course as she competes in more international tournaments.

Kisona’s current world ranking in badminton for women’s singles is 53, the highest she has ever ranked, according to the BWF stats. As for her world tour ranking, she is currently at number 45. So far, she has a total of 88 career wins which is an incredible achievement given that she still has a long way to go in badminton.

The BWF quotes Kisona that her ambition as a badminton player is to rank Top 5 in the Women’s Singles World Rankings. She’s now just a few spots away from the Top 50 and may she be given more opportunities to represent Malaysia to attain that dream.