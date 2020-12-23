Malaysia Purchased Pfizer Vaccine : 6 People Died During The Trials & US Frontliner Suffers Severe Allergic Reaction

Malaysia on Saturday (Dec 19) said it expects to receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in February, according to a report by national news wire Bernama.

Malaysia announced it agreed to buy 12.8 million doses of the vaccine. Under the deal, Pfizer will deliver the first one million doses in the first quarter of 2021, with 1.7 million, 5.8 million and 4.3 million doses to follow in subsequent quarters.

6 People Died During The Trials

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is strongly protective against COVID-19 in documents released on Tuesday.

It said preliminary data showed that the German-developed vaccine protects against severe disease from COVID-19, but that limited data prevents overall conclusions.

It found the vaccine was about 94% effective in phase 3 trials participants aged 55 and older. In its trials, Pfizer claimed a 95% effective rate at preventing mild to severe COVID-19.

The FDA said there were no specific safety concerns that would prevent the mRNA vaccine being approved. However, it said there was currently not enough data to draw conclusions about its safety in pregnant women, children under 16, or people with compromised immune systems.

It said six people died during the trials, four of whom received a placebo rather than the vaccine. About 38,000 people were involved in the trials.

The FDA documents concluded the vaccine would benefit both uninfected people, and people who have been previously infected and could be reinfected.

On Thursday, the FDA will convene a live-streamed panel of independent scientists to look over the FDA’s initial review and then issue a recomendation on whether to approve the vacine. The FDA usually follows the committee’s advice and will issue a decision in the days afterwards.

If approved, the US is expecting the delivery of 100 million doses — enough for 50 million people— in the coming months. However, news broke on Tuesday that the Trump administration failed to lock in an additional 100 million doses for delivery in the second quarter of 2021, potentially delaying its rollout.

The UK on Tuesday began issuing the first non-trial vaccinations using the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, after granting emergency authorization to use it.

Source : DW

A health worker in Alaska suffered a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine and is now hospitalised but stable, a report said on Wednesday.

The New York Times reported the person received their shot on Tuesday, and Pfizer confirmed it was working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

Two health workers in Britain had similar allergic reactions, causing the government there to tell people to avoid getting the shot if they had a history of severe allergies.

The US regulator issued an emergency approval with the warning that people who had known allergies to ingredients inside the vaccine should avoid it.

“We don’t yet have all the details of the report from Alaska about a potential serious allergic reaction but are actively working with local health authorities to assess,” a Pfizer spokesperson said.

“We will closely monitor all reports suggestive of serious allergic reactions following vaccination and update labelling language if needed.”

Volunteers for Pfizer’s clinical trial of 44,000 people were excluded if they had a history of allergic reactions to vaccines or components of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Overall, the trial found no serious safety issues, but regulators and the company are continuing to monitor for adverse events after vaccination.

The US is vaccinating some three million people this week with the vaccine, and hopes to reach a total of 20 million people this month if another vaccine, developed by Moderna, is approved. –

Source : NST