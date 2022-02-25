News

Malaysia Ranked Third Highest Number Of Sugar Daddies In Asia

Here’s a story for those of you with a sweet tooth.

Indonesia has the second highest number of sugar daddies in Asia. According to a survey done by sugar dating site, SeekingArrangement, the country has over 60,250 sugar daddies.

Malaysia comes in at third place with 42,500 sugar daddies.

But the country with the highest number of sugar daddies is India, with an astonishing 338,000. Heck, 61 percent of the survey’s total 556,000 sugar daddies come from India.

So sweet.
Here’s the full ranking for those of you who are curious:

  1. India — 338,000
  2. Indonesia — 60,250
  3. Malaysia — 42,500
  4. Japan — 32,500
  5. Hong Kong — 28,600
  6. Taiwan — 27,300
  7. Vietnam — 12,000
  8. South Korea — 7,000
  9. Sri Lanka — 5,000
  10. Cambodia — 3,500

In a statement, SeekingArrangement said that vulnerable nations were those with high-tertiary education penetration.

For instance, Malaysia has an outstanding debt of US$9.37 billion (RM39 billion) in just student loans alone as of 2018.

Similar results were also observed in Japan and South Korea. Japan has a 90 percent demand in higher education while South Korea has 76 percent.

But the alarming gap between the rich and poor was another cause according to SeekingArrangement CEO Brandon Wade. This indirectly caused many women to seek out older men to enrichen themselves.

“A platform like SeekingArrangement helps connect young and empowered women with wealthier, more affluent men who not only bolster their financial woes but act as a mentor or gateway in catapulting a promising future for these sugar babies,” Wade explained.

The influx of foreign investors to set up businesses in rapidly growing economies in Asia has led the region to have a thriving sugar dating community and economy.

