Malaysia TGV Cinema Restarting Batman Movie After 45 Minutes For ‘VVIP’ Customers Who Came In Late Causing Uproar In Sosial Media

Was watching The batman yesterday at TGV Cinemas vivacity. The movie started at 7:15 pm and was rolling for about 45 minutes untill it was paused and one of the staff came and made an announcement.

We will restart the movie from the beginning. Sorry for the inconvenience caused.

And when asked why? He said because there are customers who just came.

What? Seriously? Do you know what kind of planning and arrangement that i had to make just so that i can watch the movie? People bought the ticket according to the time which is suited best for them. Those people came in late and that is their problem. Regardless who they are.

Come on, dont tell me this is a normal procedure. Other people pay too for their tickets for heaven’s sake.
The movie is 178 minutes. Now i have to endure another 45 minutes just because a group of people come in late???

One of the manager said, we can give you a refund. I told him, this is not about money, this is about fairness. Are you trying to tell me that me and the rest of the customers is less important than the latecomers? Come on TGV please revise your SOP.

Source : Fazillah Raduan

