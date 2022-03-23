News

Malaysia Under National Security Threat Without Sosma Provision – Those Who Have Been Detained Under Sosma Without The Extension, They Have To Be Released

The country will be left vulnerable to security risks without a particular provision under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), says former inspector-general of police Musa Hassan.

He expressed concerns after the government’s bid to extend the provision on the maximum 28-day detention without trial under Sosma for another five years failed.

“I think the MPs who voted against the motion did not put the issue of national security first and foremost. For me, every country has its own laws concerning national security.

“So if you do not want to have such a law, you have to bear the consequences if anything happens later,” he told FMT.

Home minister Hamzah Zainudin’s motion was not approved after 86 MPs voted against the motion while 84 voted in favour. The remaining 50 MPs were absent.

Hamzah, who is Larut MP, had proposed that the Dewan Rakyat extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5) for another five years beginning from July 31.

Sub-section 4(5) of Sosma enables the police to detain, without trial, a person suspected of being involved in terrorist activities for a period not exceeding 28 days for investigations.

Asked what would happen to those arrested under Sosma, Musa said: “From what I know, for those who have been detained (under Sosma), without the extension, they have to be released.”

Earlier, Akmal Nasir (PH-Johor Bahru) had highlighted in the Dewan Rakyat that only 648 people were charged out of the 3,717 detained under Sosma. He asked for an explanation from Hamzah on the fate of the remaining detainees who have not been charged yet.

Source : FMT

