Malaysian Dota 2 Player NothingToSay Wins RM 22 Millions With PSG.LGD In The International 10 Dota 2 Championship

Congratulations to NothingToSay for his achievements in The International 10 Dota 2 Championship with PSG.LGD!

It was a tough final for NothingToSay(NTS) and team PSG.LGD that fought hard against Team Spirit. Even though they did not managed grab the 1st placing, NTS & team managed to secure 2nd placing and the winning prize of USD 5,202,400!

Without a doubt, NTS is the best Tinker player in the world, and the best Dota 2 player in SouthEast Asia (SEA)

Oli and Jt(INVICTUS GAMING) did well too with 4th place worth $2,401,100 and also ChYuan & EricKhor(FNATIC) secured the 9th-12th spot worth $800,400 respectively.

They have all did well to made names for our country and made us Malaysians 🇲🇾 proud 👏.

We are looking forward to welcome them back soon.

All the best, thank you and well done boys! – Ti Lian Ker

Malaysian professional Dota 2 player Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang has etched his name in esports history after clinching second place with China-based team PSG.LGD at the recently concluded The International 10 (TI10) tournament in Bucharest, Romania.

20-year-old NothingToSay and his team narrowly missed out the grand prize of US$18.2 million (RM75.6 million) at the world’s largest esports tournament after losing to eventual champions Team Spirit in an grueling best-of-five grand finals that was watched by at least 2.7 million people around the world.

Many observers and fans predicted that PSG.LGD was poised to win the tournament, having won all of their games on their road to the finals. However, despite clawing their way through the Lower Bracket, Team Spirit were in their element and won the first two games against LGD in convincing fashion.

PSG.LGD bounced back to win the next two games only to lose the fifth and final game in a rather one-sided affair (no thanks to Magnus) that ultimately sealed their fate. NothingToSay was the MVP of game 3 after playing his signature Tinker, which dominated the map and inspired his team to mount a comeback.

PSG.LGD walked away with 13 per cent of the US$40 million prize pool, or US$5.2 million. It is uncertain how much of the prize money will be disbursed to NothingToSay but it is estimated to be in the millions of ringgit. Prior to TI10, NothingToSay’s total professional game earnings were US$1.1 million.

This is also NothingToSay’s first TI event since becoming a professional Dota 2 player.

Only one Malaysian has managed to lift the coveted trophy so far. Wong “ChuaN” Hock Chuan, who played for another Chinese team Invictus Gaming, was inducted into Dota 2’s hall of fame by winning the event in 2012.

Malaysians have always performed well at TI, but this year’s edition was a watershed moment for Southeast Asia and Indonesia. Xepher and Whitemon became the first Indonesians to compete at TI, eventually placing 7th-8th after losing to Chinese team ViCi Gaming in the Lower Bracket.

SEA Players TI Record

TI1: 3rd – 🇸🇬 Scythe

TI2: 1st – 🇲🇾 ChuaN (IG)

TI3: 3rd – 🇲🇾 Orange

TI4: 4th – 🇲🇾 Mushi, 🇸🇬 ice³ (DK)

TI5: 4th – 🇸🇬 ice³ (VG)

TI6: 4th – 🇲🇾🇵🇭 Fnatic

TI7: 3rd – 🇲🇾 ahfu (LFY)

TI8: 2nd – 🇲🇾 xNova (LGD)

TI9: 3rd – 🇲🇾 xNova (LGD)

TI10: 2nd – 🇲🇾 NothingToSay (LGD)