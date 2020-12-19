News

Malaysian Grads Working As Rubbish Collectors Shine In Singapore : “What I Get Every Month Surpasses The Salary of Executives In Malaysia”

Posted on

An inspirational quote by Steve Jobs, a co-founder of Apple Inc, to love whatever work one is doing has seen two Malaysian graduates work as rubbish collectors in Singapore.

Muhammad Khidir Samsudin, who prefers to be called Eday, and his colleague, Mohd Yuamirul Che Yussoff, recently became the focus of attention on social media when they returned an iPad Pro belonging to a Singaporean. They had found it disposed of accidentally in a recycle bin.

Michelle Lim took to Facebook on Dec 2 to express her appreciation.

Lim had written that Eday, 25, and Yuamirul, 26, deserved a “more fulfilling and rewarding job”.

“They are young, hardworking and most importantly, honest and humble. They speak and write well, too,” she wrote.

Eday, from Batu Pahat, Johor, when contacted by Bernama, said he has a Science Development degree from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

“It is not wrong for me to gain experience in this waste management sector,” explained Eday, who intends to stay on in the job for three years.

“This will make me better understand the work process and I will be more appreciative of my subordinates one day,” he said, adding he had the blessings of both his parents.

Asked why he was not doing the same job in Malaysia, Eday said he was paid in Singapore currency and this was a great attraction.

“What I get here at the end of every month surpasses the salary of junior executives in Malaysia. And in Malaysia, you need at least three years’ working experience as well.

“If I return to Malaysia one day, I can say that I have had experience working in a foreign company,” said Eday, who is now working with SembWaste Pte Ltd, which is part of the Sembcorp Group, a leading energy, urban development and marine group.

READ ALSO  How UMNO Stabbed Bersatu-PAS : Zahid’s Crappy Apology In Exchange For The State Of Perak Is Dirt Cheap

Eday said he had done a lot of part-time jobs, including as a temporary teacher at a school in Batu Pahat and at a small business related to wearing mascot costumes.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 4 =

Most Popular

90.1K
1
News

If UMNO JJ Is Worth RM 2 Billion , Then Zahid At Least RM 20 Billion & Najib RM 100 Billion – Why Still Ask The Public For Donation ?

1.8K
News

Senarai ADUN UMNO & DAP Yang Bekerjasama Untuk Menjatuhkan PAS & PPBM

1.5K
News

PAS Bent On Punishing ‘Treacherous’ UMNO That Join With With DAP & PH To Form The Government

1.5K
News

If Budget 2021 Fail To Be Pass On 15 December Then This Will Be The Most Likely New Cabinet Line Up Under Anwar-Najib-Zahid-DAP New Government

1.5K
News

Muhyiddin Has Majority Support To Continue Leading The Nation : Dewan Rakyat Passes Perikatan’s Budget 2021

1.4K
News

Breaking News : Voting On Federal Budget To Be Delayed

1.3K
News

Muafakat Nasional On Brink of Collapse As UMNO Camp Aligned with Najib-Zahid Lays Claim To PAS Seats For GE15

1.3K
News

Nazri Aziz Cadang UMNO Dan Pakatan Harapan Tubuh Kerajaan di Perak Tanpa PAS & PPBM

1.3K
News

Kadir Jasin : DAP Sudah Setuju Untuk Bergabung Dengan UMNO Tanpa MCA-MIC Pada PR 15

1.3K
News

Here Are The 10 Images of AirAsia Boss Tony Fernandes Luxury Scottish Mansion Worth RM13.5 Million

To Top