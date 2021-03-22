Malaysian Influential Politician Sexually Assaulting A Businesswoman At Her Home In KL – Kissing & Groping Her Breast

A politician with a “Datuk” title is being investigated for allegedly sexually assaulting a businesswoman at her house in Kuala Lumpur

According to the victim, he molested her in July or August last year in Taman Bukit Melawati.

In a statement earlier today, 21 March, Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohammed Farouk Eshak said that the 48-year-old woman filed a police report on the incident on Tuesday, 16 March.

“On that day, the suspect, who is a close friend of the victim’s husband, visited and stayed overnight at the victim’s house together with his wife. The next day early morning, when the victim was sleeping in the living room on the first floor, she woke up and found someone kissing and groping her breast,” Farouk said.

The accused, who was not named but is an “influential” politician from the east coast, left the house with his wife after being caught

|”Once the man noticed that the victim had awakened, he immediately went downstairs and left with his wife for home,” the Ampang Jaya district police chief was quoted as saying.

According to Farouk, the victim was afraid to make a police report all this while because the suspect is an influential politician and she did not want relations between the families to be affected.

“She wasn’t sure what to do given that the suspect was an influential politician from one of the east coast states,” he said in the statement, adding that they are now investigating the case.

While the police have opened an investigation paper under Section 354 of the Penal Code, no arrest has been made so far in the case

The case is being investigated for assault or use of criminal force to a person with the intent to outrage modesty. It carries a maximum 10-year jail or fine or whipping, or any two of such punishments.

Farouk said that no arrests have been made at this point as they are still in the midst of completing the investigation and are locating a witness who is involved in the case.

Meanwhile, two English media cited a Sinar Harian report that said that the politician is in his 50s and had loaned the victim RM200,000

The Sinar Harian report was cited by both Malay Mail and Malaysiakini in their reports.

Both said the Malay daily quoted an anonymous source saying the victim had not reported the incident for fear of reprisal against herself and her husband as the suspect was hotheaded and had a gun.

The victim owed a business debt to the politician amounting to RM200,000.

Source : SAYS