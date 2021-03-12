Malaysian Man Fined RM10,000 For Not Registering Details When Visiting Restaurant

The individual who was issued with a RM10,000 compound for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), did not register his details at the restaurant he went to.

A report has gone viral showing the compound for an individual who failed to scan the MySejahtera application at a restaurant in Bukit Jalil on Thursday (March 11).

Subsequently, many on social media had claimed that the man had actually registered his details using other means.

Cheras OCPD Asst Comm Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said the compliance operation task force performed an inspection at a restaurant in Bukit Jalil at 6.55pm on Thursday.

“The task force has issued a compound on an individual for not scanning the MySejahtera app or registered his details manually on the registration book prepared.

“A compound of RM10,000 was issued on those who violated the SOP in accordance to the Emergency Ordinance, ” he said when contacted on Friday (March 12).

ACP Mohamed Mokhsein dismissed allegations that the individual had actually used other means to register his details.

“Allegation that the individual had supposedly registered using other means is not true, ” he added.

It was reported that starting Thursday (March 11), the quantum has been increased from RM1,000 to a maximum of RM10,000 under the Emergency Ordinance.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had said that the police are only authorised to issue compounds to those who flout Covid-19 SOP, but the actual amount will be decided by the Health Ministry’s district health officer (PKD).

He had said that while the compounds are set at a maximum of RM10,000, the final amount is at the discretion of the PKD.