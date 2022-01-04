News

Malaysian Man Rents Out Shoplot For RM1,600 : Gets RM695,000 TNB Fine – Tenant Tampering With The Electricity Meter For Bitcoin Mining Activities

A 70-year-old landlord was slapped with a RM695,000 fine by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) after his tenant was suspected of tampering with the electricity meter for bitcoin mining activities.

Wu Tuan Chiang said he rented his shoplot at Bandar Puteri Puchong to an “IT system solution company” for RM1,600 a month in May 2019.

After receiving the notice from TNB, he found that his shoplot had been vacated since December 2020 and he had not been able to trace the tenant.

Wu was among 10 building owners who took their case to MCA’s Public Services and Complaints Department head Michael Chong.

At a press conference here today, Chong said the 10 owners had jointly accumulated electricity fines totalling a whopping RM1,758,000 following the misuse of their properties.

He appealed to TNB to look into the complaints of these “small-time’ property owners.

Chong said he hoped to meet TNB officials to discuss the issue, adding that he would suggest that it sets up a tribunal for consumers.

“We are encouraging landlords to follow the rules and regulations to protect themselves. Go through a legitimate real estate agent. They have the obligation to advise them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president of the Malaysian Institute of Estate Agents, Chan Ai Cheng, advised the public to deal with real estate agents registered with the Board of Valuers, Appraisers and Estate Agents Malaysia.

She said all registered real estate agents are obliged to carry out checks on those who rent properties, which will protect landlords from possible misuse of their commercial or private property.

