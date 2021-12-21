News

Malaysian Shores Will Shrink In 30 Years Time : 9 Malaysian Cities & Major States Will Go Underwater When Sea Levels Rise In 2050

You’ve probably heard this a gazillion of times but I’m reminding you again: The sea levels are rising.

So grave is the issue of climate change that Indonesia even announced that it was relocating its capital to East Kalimantan because Jakarta will go underwater by 2050.

Meanwhile, Singapore is also bracing itself for the rise in sea levels by introducing infrastructural policies that would see it building polders along its beaches.

If you thought Malaysia would not be affected, you’ve guessed wrong. The Centre for Governance and Political Studies (Cent-GPS) recently posted an alarming tweet showing nine Malaysian cities that could be submerged in the next 30 years.

The research firm ran a digital simulation on how the sea levels would affect countries through the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM) model.

By 2030, Alor Setar will be an island while the areas around Parit Buntar and Taiping would be submerged.

To make matters worse, the North-South Highway which sees thousands driving to work from Negeri Sembilan to Kuala Lumpur on a daily basis would be underwater too.

Scenic cities such as Bagan Datoh, Teluk Intan, and Kuala Selangor would disappear while Port Klang will be underwater together with Muar and Pekan.

Shah Alam and Kuala Terengganu will be smaller while the Kuala Lumpur International Airport will be located next to the beach.

In Sarawak, Kuching will become an island.

Cent-GPS revealed that on the global scale, 70% of Asia is vulnerable to the rise in sea levels including 43 million people from China, 19 million from Bangladesh, 26 million from Vietnam and 17 million from Thailand would be affected.

Citing Scott A. Kulp’s study published on Nature Communications, the entirety of south Vietnam including its capital Ho Chi Minh city would be underwater and bustling cities such as Bangkok, Mumbai and Shanghai would disappear.

“It would be worse if we are to factor in the melting of the polar caps,” Cent-GPS said, warning that many would be forced to dislocate. Many housing projects would go to waste, agricultural lands spoilt, and a food crisis takes place,” the research firm warns.

If these findings don’t freak you out into action, I don’t know what will. The signs are clear. What role will you play to ensure a better tomorrow? How will you pressure your policymakers into taking serious action against climate change?

The responsibility for the future generation rests in our hands.

Source : SEA MARSHABLE

The results are worrying. Cent-GPS shows that 9 major states will be affected and have parts of land below sea level by 2050.

This includes:

  1. Perlis
  2. Kedah
  3. Penang
  4. Perak
  5. Negeri Sembilan
  6. Teregganu
  7. Pahang
  8. Kelantan
  9. Sarawak

The rising sea levels also means that Malaysian shores will shrink.

MALAYSIA’S MAIN CITY WILL BE SINKED IN 2050

Guide : red is the expected area to sink 2050

Kajian: “New Elevation Data Triple Estimates of Global Vulnerability to Sea-Level Rise and Coastal Flooding”.

Pada tahun 2050:

-Alor Setar menjadi sebuah pulau
-Sepanjang kawasan Parit Buntar hingga ke Taiping tidak kelihatan
-Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan tenggelam
-Bagan Datoh, Teluk Intan, & Kuala Selangor lenyap
-Port Klang tenggelam. Shah Alam menggecil
-KLIA bertempat di sebelah pantai

-Muar tenggelam
-Pekan juga tenggelam
-Kuala Terengganu menggecil dan menjadi beberapa buah pulau
-Di Sarawak, Kuching juga menggecil dan menjadi beberapa buah pulau

