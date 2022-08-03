Malaysians Beware : Chickens In Toilets , Fish In Water Tanks & Placing Food Items On The Floor – Do Not Buy From Them

0 SHARES Share Tweet

While unsanitary conditions at businesses are not uncommon, one premise in Shah Alam was found housing live chickens in its toilets.

Another nearby premise, meanwhile, appeared to be raising live fish in its water storage tank.

These discoveries were made by health inspectors from the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) during their visit to the Section 7 Commercial Centre in Shah Alam.

Workers from MBSA’s Environmental Health department carried out two inspections on 87 businesses at the centre on July 21 and July 28.

A total of 67 compounds and two notices were issued for a range of offences. These included failing to display business licences, placing food items on the floor, as well as food handlers not wearing aprons, hair nets, or even shoes.

Some premises had also taken to using their washrooms for storage purposes.

Sharing photographs of the inspections on its Facebook account, the department urged businesses to keep their premises clean.

Social media users however, were more forthright with their comments — with the toilet-raised chickens being a particular point of disgust.

“These premises should be closed down. It’s hard for them to change their habits,” said one user.

Many also called on the department to reveal the names of the offending businesses, so as to avoid eating or purchasing goods from them.