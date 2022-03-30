News

Malaysians Punters Won Sports Toto’s Supreme 6/58 RM 97.7 Million Jackpot – Finally Somebody Won It !

Sports Toto’s Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot prize stands at a whopping RM 97.7 million, the largest ever jackpot finally somebody won it to be won in the nation’s history.

The Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot has been steadily rising and has so far beaten its previous record of RM63.9 million, which was won by a lucky punter on February 6, 2018.

However, the record for the largest ever jackpot won was by a Penang businessman on September 13, 2017, when he took RM69.6 million after playing the now-defunct Grand Toto 6/63 jackpot game.

The odds of winning the Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot remains steep at 1 in 40.4 million chances.

In general, all betting games are played three times a week on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as the first Tuesday of the month, respectively.

Under the Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot, six main balls are drawn from a drum of balls numbered between 1 to 58.

The winning ticket is achieved when a punter is able to match all six main balls drawn by gaming regulators.

