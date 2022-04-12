News

Malaysia’s Most Wanted Men Nicky Liow Is Released From Custody – Pleaded Not Guilty For RM 36 Million Money Laundering Charges

Posted on

Businessman Nicky Liow Soo Hee has claimed trial to 26 charges amounting to more than RM36 million (S$12 million) under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Liow claimed trial to 26 charges of money laundering amounting to RM36 million.

He was brought to court to face the slew of charges after surrendering himself at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department yesterday evening.

He was charged today under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amlatfa).

Upon conviction, Section 4(1)(a) carries with it a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of unlawful activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, and, or, imprisonment not exceeding 15 years, for each charge.

Liow, who had been on the run from the police for more than a year, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him in Mandarin before Sessions Court Judge Helina Sulaiman.

The 34-year-old founder of the Winner Dynasty Group nodded his head and said, “I understand”, in Mandarin when asked if he understood what was read to him before claiming trial to all 26 charges.

In submissions for bail, Deputy Public Prosecutor Rozaliana Zakaria asked the court to not allow bail, saying that Liow is accused of committing unbailable offences. In addition, that there is a risk that he may abscond.

“Various efforts have been made to track down the accused through through media releases, Interpol Red Alert notices and arrest warrants to get the accused to appear in court,” said Ms Rozaliana.

In response, defence counsel Rajpal Singh said that Liow should be given bail of RM500,000 or a sum less than RM1 million with two sureties as his client voluntarily surrendered himself at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department in Jalan Tun Razak on Monday (April 11).

Mr Rajpal said that in the cases of former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno president Zahid Hamidi, both individuals were given bail that amounted to around 1 per cent of the amount involved in the alleged crimes.

Following submissions, Judge Helina set bail at RM1 million and ordered Liow to surrender his passport to the court as well as report himself to the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) once every two weeks.

She also fixed May 26 for case management.

Earlier, Liow was brought in to court in handcuffs wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Liow has been on the run since March last year when Johor police conducted a large-scale operation as well as raids in Puchong, Selangor, before arresting 12 individuals.

He had his Datuk Seri title revoked by the Pahang palace in April last year.

Liow is believed to be the boss of an organised crime syndicate that had duped hundreds of victims in scams around Malaysia. The group is also said to be involved in money laundering, illegal moneylending, investment scams and drug trafficking, according to Oriental Daily newspaper.

He is known to have close connections with Macau-based crime boss Wan Kuok Koi, nicknamed “Broken Tooth”, Malay Mail reported.

Liow is believed to have amassed a huge fortune and has bought many real estate properties in Malaysia and neighbouring Thailand.

His multimillion-ringgit criminal organisation came apart only when police started investigating a RM1,500 bogus mobile phone sale.

It is learnt that the money paid in the deal went into a “mule account” controlled by the syndicate, triggering a full-blown investigation under “Ops Pelican” that led police to Liow’s main centre in Puchong.

It is believed that Liow paid “top money” for information on whether any enforcement agency, including the police, Bank Negara or the Inland Revenue Board, knew of his money laundering or tax evasion activities.

A former deputy public prosecutor is said to be the “fixer” who acquired the information from various agencies, allowing Liow to operate without sounding off any alarm bells among these agencies.

However, once investigations began, police also tracked down and charged his siblings.

More than 100 people were arrested with at least 16 charged in court. More than a dozen enforcement officers, including policemen and anti-corruption officers, were also arrested.

The elusive Liow is said to have fled to a neighbouring country during the police operation. According to sources, Liow had been involved in the transfer of senior enforcement officers who were tracking him down.

Five years ago, he was arrested for assaulting two members of the People’s Volunteer Corps – a paramilitary civil volunteer corps formed by the Malaysian government – at the Kou Ong Yah temple in Kuala Lumpur over a traffic dispute. But he was later acquitted and discharged.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

51.6K
19,715
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
41.5K
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
39.8K
1
News

Supposed To Use RON97 : Why Do Singaporean Pump RON95 Which Malaysian Government Subsidize Meant For Malaysians – Stealing Our Nation Money !
36.1K
2
News

1MDB Audit Report Tampering Trial Of Najib Razak : Ex-Auditor-General Tells Court She Was Shocked Predecessor Told To Amend 1MDB Audit Report
28.5K
9,932
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
23.5K
9,485
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
22.6K
3
News

Bossku Forbes Malaysia Top 33 Richest : Former Director Confirmed That RM2.28 Billion From 1MDB Had Entered The Personal Accounts Of Najib Razak
21.9K
10,278
News

Malaysia From 30% To 51% Shares : Daylight Robberies Why Local Talents & Companies Fled Elsewhere – Forcing Non-Malays To Give Up 51% Of Their Business
21.4K
9,781
Lifestyle

Harvard University : Study Suggests Men Should Ejaculate At Least 21 Times A Month
20.1K
8,935
News

MPs Want PAC Probe Into Muhyiddin RM38.5mil Seri Perdana Repairs – Why Wiring & Floor And Ceilings Damages Cost RM 38.5 Million To Repair?
To Top