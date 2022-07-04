Man Escapes Naked On Motorcycle After Murdering Wife And 2-Month-Old Child

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man who was caught on camera riding a motorcycle in the nude today, 4 July, has been arrested as a suspect in a murder case

According to a statement by Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat, the police received a report from the public regarding two dead bodies at around 12.42pm today.

Police found the two victims, a 26-year-old woman and a two-month-old baby boy, in a house in Kampung Bakar Batu, Johor Bahru.

Based on another public tip-off, a 24-year-old man was arrested at 2.45pm in Permas Jaya. The police seized a cleaver and a red motorcycle during the arrest.

The man was caught naked, as he was also caught in a video that went viral on social media earlier today, the police confirmed

A Facebook user had uploaded a 15-second recording of the man riding a red motorcycle naked on a highway.

The video quickly went viral with netizens expressing disbelief and laughing at the unusual sight on the road.

Unfortunately, it is now believed that the man was running away after murdering his wife and child

According to a report by Harian Metro, the 24-year-old suspect is the husband and father of the deceased, who were found in their family home with slash wounds to their necks.

The victim’s father, Rosman Ahmad, told the Malay daily that he was shocked by the incident as his daughter and her husband have always been on good terms.

According to him, they were even expecting to hold their wedding reception this month on 24 July after having it postponed since they were married last year due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“My daughter and my son-in-law are good kids. They have no problems. I’ve never heard them fight,” said Rosman, adding that his son-in-law has never had a bad temper.

“It’s just that lately, I know my son-in-law doesn’t have a stable job after quitting his work a few months ago. Maybe he has problems at the work place,” he noted.﻿

He said his son-in-law has been doing part-time work and the couple have never complained of financial issues to the family.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder

The Johor Bahru Selatan police headquarters has appealed to the public with any information about the incident to contact them at +607-2182323 or investigation officer ASP Kathiresh Rajagopal at +6013-4472909.