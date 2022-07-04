News

Man Escapes Naked On Motorcycle After Murdering Wife And 2-Month-Old Child

Posted on

A man who was caught on camera riding a motorcycle in the nude today, 4 July, has been arrested as a suspect in a murder case

According to a statement by Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat, the police received a report from the public regarding two dead bodies at around 12.42pm today.

Police found the two victims, a 26-year-old woman and a two-month-old baby boy, in a house in Kampung Bakar Batu, Johor Bahru.

Based on another public tip-off, a 24-year-old man was arrested at 2.45pm in Permas Jaya. The police seized a cleaver and a red motorcycle during the arrest.

The man was caught naked, as he was also caught in a video that went viral on social media earlier today, the police confirmed

A Facebook user had uploaded a 15-second recording of the man riding a red motorcycle naked on a highway.

The video quickly went viral with netizens expressing disbelief and laughing at the unusual sight on the road.

Unfortunately, it is now believed that the man was running away after murdering his wife and child

According to a report by Harian Metro, the 24-year-old suspect is the husband and father of the deceased, who were found in their family home with slash wounds to their necks.

The victim’s father, Rosman Ahmad, told the Malay daily that he was shocked by the incident as his daughter and her husband have always been on good terms.

According to him, they were even expecting to hold their wedding reception this month on 24 July after having it postponed since they were married last year due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“My daughter and my son-in-law are good kids. They have no problems. I’ve never heard them fight,” said Rosman, adding that his son-in-law has never had a bad temper.

“It’s just that lately, I know my son-in-law doesn’t have a stable job after quitting his work a few months ago. Maybe he has problems at the work place,” he noted.﻿

He said his son-in-law has been doing part-time work and the couple have never complained of financial issues to the family.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder

The Johor Bahru Selatan police headquarters has appealed to the public with any information about the incident to contact them at +607-2182323 or investigation officer ASP Kathiresh Rajagopal at +6013-4472909.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

67.5K
111
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
55.5K
20,432
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
50.1K
76
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
47.5K
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
42.7K
1
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
41.7K
65
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
37.5K
66
News

1MDB Audit Report Tampering Trial Of Najib Razak : Ex-Auditor-General Tells Court She Was Shocked Predecessor Told To Amend 1MDB Audit Report
34.3K
10,757
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
34.1K
15,764
News

Malaysia From 30% To 51% Shares : Daylight Robberies Why Local Talents & Companies Fled Elsewhere – Forcing Non-Malays To Give Up 51% Of Their Business
28.7K
6,337
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top