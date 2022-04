Siren Warning : Massive Traffic Jams In KL & Floods Hit KL After Heavy Rain – Here Are The List Of 11 Roads In Kl That Are Currently In Danger

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kuala Lumpur has been hit by flash floods following heavy rain this afternoon, causing massive traffic jams for motorists heading home from work.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) posted on Twitter that several roads were inundated by floodwaters, including Jalan Pudu, Jalan Kuching and Jalan Ampang.

Astro Radio Traffic shared pictures on Twitter of interrupted traffic flow along Jalan Segambut due to flash floods.

The fire and rescue department has confirmed reports of flooding at Jalan Kuching, Jalan Tunku Abdul Halim, Jalan Semantan, Pintasan Segambut, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Thambi Abdullah and Lebuhraya Sultan, as well as some areas in Hartamas, Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Sentul.

At 4pm today, the meteorological department issued a warning for thunderstorms in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor. These are expected to last until 7pm.

Thunderstorms are also expected in Sabah and Sarawak until 8pm.

On March 7 and 8, several areas in Kuala Lumpur were badly affected by flash floods following a heavy downpour.

ALARM AMARAN DANGER 0 METER SEBELUM MELIMPAH:25/4/2022 14:56:7 STN SG TOBA AT SEGAMBUT DALAM

Siren di Sg Toba Segambut dalam telah dibunyikan disebabkan Sungai Toba melimpah.

Aras Sg Gombak di Jln Tun Razak / Jln Batu Bata – aras bahaya, trend menaik

Lokasi Dinaiki Air Hujan: (25/04/2022 @ 1630 hrs)