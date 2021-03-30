MCA President Wee Ka Siong Reminds Zahid Hamidi : UMNO Push To Quit PN Govt Need For Collective Decision

The Umno annual general assembly yesterday, which mandated party leaders to resign from the PN government at a yet to be determined time, has left Umno’s BN partners in an awkward position.

Umno leaders in the government said they would comply with the decision when Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi decided on the time to quit, but the matter had yet to be discussed with their BN partners.

When asked if he will resign with Umno leaders when the time comes, MCA president Wee Ka Siong stressed the need for decisions to be arrived at together.

Whatever the decision, it must be a collective decision,” he said in a Sin Chew Daily video.

Umno deputy president Mohamed Hasan has indicated that Umno will pull out from the PN government in August, when the emergency is lifted.

Umno’s BN partners MCA, MIC and PBRS have yet to make their position clear.

MCA has one minister and four deputy ministers in the PN government. MIC has one minister, while PBRS has a deputy minister.